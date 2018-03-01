News By Tag
The Grout Doctor is Now Making House Calls in Jacksonville
Services include:
Grout Repair and Replacement – Damaged grout not only looks bad but may be allowing water to get under your tile which may be causing damage to your sub-flooring. Call the Phelps brothers to restore your tiled areas and give you some peace of mind!
Grout and Tile Deep Cleaning and Sealing – Once super cleaned, it will stay that way with our sealing process.
Grout Re-Coloring or Re-Staining – Give a room a completely new look and feel just by changing the color of existing grout!
Re-Caulking – Routinely replacing caulk protects from water leakage outside your tiled areas and can drastically improve the appearance of an existing tub, sink or backsplash!
Are you thinking about remodeling your bathroom or kitchen? Save yourself time, money and aggravation by first calling The Grout Doctor for a free in home restoration consultation!
If you are considering marketing your home for sale, call Stephen or Bennett to learn how our clean and seal process will help sell your home quickly and for more money, after all … kitchens and bathrooms sell houses!
Whether your tiled area is inside or outside, patios, foyers, fireplaces, back splashes, walls, floors, The Grout Doctor can bring back the fsbdt original beauty and make sure it stays beautiful! Call us today for your free home consultation and evaluation at 904-274-8533.
Our customers include homeowners, business owners, Realtors,real estate investors, property managers, home inspectors and commercial environments.
We Cure Sick Grout!™
About The Grout Doctor:
Founded in 1992, The Grout Doctor® is an uncomplicated home-based mobile franchise business specializing in renewing existing tile, grout and natural stone to its original beauty for residential customers. As a leading grout and tile care provider, this well-established franchise offers an unmatched support system designed to save its franchisees time and money and provides a strong, low cost franchise opportunity in 2017. For more information about becoming a member of our network call 877-476-8800 or visit us at www.groutdoctor.com.
Contact
C Phelps
***@groutdoctor.com
End
