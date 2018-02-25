News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gioia Sails South Plans Grand Opening March 16th in Palm Coast
Share this: Gioia Sails South is pleased to announce the company's official ground breaking for their new 30k sq ft building on March 16th located at 14 Commerce Blvd. in Palm Coast.
"This is a story of several companies that are growing their businesses in Flagler County," said Margaret Sheehan Jones, the commercial real estate broker for the transaction and a CCIM at Parkside Realty Group in their commercial division. "There were a lot of moving parts to getting everyone in a location that best fit their needs," she added.
Margaret was referred to Pat Moynihan, Vice President of Operations for Gioia Sails South to assist the company in finding a larger facility for their growing canvas and upholstery manufacturing operation. They had just doubled their business and needed a larger warehouse immediately, but could not move too far from their Hargrove Grade location. Gioia Sails South's location at the time was 5 Hargrove Grade in Palm Coast, a building that they own. Margaret knew Designs for Health, located at 10 Commerce Blvd. in Palm Coast had a company leasing their back warehouse building, and that the lease was getting ready to expire. Meanwhile, Laura Gilvary, a SVP/Consumer Banking Manager with Intracoastal Bank in Palm Coast knew that Flagler Habitat for Humanity was looking for a location for their Palm fsbdt Coast ReStore. In December 2016 Gioia Sails South signed a lease with an option to buy on a 4-acre parcel adjacent to Designs for Health. Then in January 2017, Gioia Sails South moved into the then vacant 20,000 sq. ft. back warehouse at Designs for Health. They closed on their option to buy they 4-acre parcel last month.
Since moving into the 10 Commerce Blvd. location, they have seen a 25% growth in sales. Over the past four years, sales have increased from $2.9 million to $5.3 million. Gioia Sails South has a total of 55 employees.
"Helga Van Eckert and the team at the Flagler County Department of Economic Opportunity have been tremendous,"
____________
About Gioia Sails South
Gioia Sails was founded in 1966 in New Jersey by Don Gioia. In 2007, Don and Pat Moynihan formed a partnership and opened Gioia Sails South to better serve their Florida customers, including Sea Ray Boats, Everglades Boats, and Edgewater Power Boats. The new company is a separate entity and owned by Don Gioia and Pat Moynihan. The company services and manufactures a wide range of custom canvas and upholstery products for a variety of residential and commercial applications.
About Margaret Sheehan Jones
Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice.
About Parkside Realty Group
ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.
Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104, Palm Coast, FL. They can be reached at 386-693-4804 or online at http://www.palmcoasthomesforsale.net Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Gioia Sails South
***@margaretsheehan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse