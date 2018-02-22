 
Industry News





ModoBath.com Launches Free Two Day Shipping Program

 
SKIPPACK, Pa. - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Modo Bath, a premier online retailer for high-end bathroom fixtures and accessories, has launched a free two-day shipping program for 25 states (a full list of states can be found below). The free two-day shipping is available for all in stock items.

ModoBath.com is partnered with many of the industry leaders for bathroom vanities, bathroom sinks, mirrors and accessories. With a focus on offering premium quality products to the market, Modo Bath has quickly become a go-to online destination for interior designers, architects, remodelers and fsbdt direct consumers. Now, the company will aim to also add premium and valuable services to further enhance their customers' experience.

States with free two-day shipping: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Main, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia

For more information, visit https://www.modobath.com/
