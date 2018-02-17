News By Tag
Institut' DERMed Spa Spring Event
You're invited to a Botox® and Peels Spa Event with Dr. Thomas Walker
Institut' DERMed Spa will host a Botox® and Peels Event on March 8th, from 1p.m. to 6p.m.with Thomas Walker M.D. FACS. Each participant will receive a free Pumpkin Peel Treatment with their Botox® purchase (by appointment only!). The pumpkin peel is an excellent peel for all skin types, pumpkin enzymes soften and break down dead skin leaving your complexion feeling and looking smooth and radiant. Formulated with Lactic acid – to reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, and Gluconic acid, an antioxidant.
Special Botox® Offer on the day includes: $225 Per Area (value $275) for: brow lines, crow's feet, forehead wrinkle, nose crease. PLUS: Sign up on the day for Brilliant Distinctions®
Space is limited call 404-261-5199 to schedule your appointment.
Institut' DERMed Spa is located at 3726 Roswell Rd. Atlanta, Ga. 30342 in the Powers Ferry Square shopping Center. http://www.idermed.com
About Thomas Walker M.D. FACS
Dr Walker is a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon. He is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) and by the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (ABOto). Dr. Walker specializes in the latest surgical and non-surgical procedures in facial and neck rejuvenation including endoscopic brow or forehead fsbdt lifts, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), otoplasty (ear surgery), neck lifts, mini-facelifts and facelifts, facial implants, chin augmentation, neck liposuction, fat transfer/injection, chemical peels, laser resurfacing, Botox, and dermal fillers such as Restylane or Juvederm.
About Institut' DERMed Spa
Institut' DERMed Spa is the premier MedSpa and Laser Center in Atlanta, Georgia celebrating over 28 years in business and voted "Best Of " by Atlanta Magazine, Best Facial Treatment Place Overall by Best Self Magazine, and nominated to the Sandy Springs Business Hall of Fame for 7 consecutive years. Established in 1989 by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross, L.M.E. Institut' DERMed, includes a MediClinical Spa, a cosmeceutical product line and the Institut' DERMed College of Advanced Aesthetics, headquartered in Atlanta.
Contact
Institut' DERMed
***@idermed.com
