February 2018
Leading law firms select Tikit Carpe Diem as time recording platform of choice across the UK and

Leading law firms select Tikit Carpe Diem as the time recording platform of choice across the UK and Europe
 
 
LONDON - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Tikit, a leading provider of technology solutions for law and professional services firms, today announced nine new wins for its flagship Carpe Diem time recording platform.

Lloyd Ellison, Sales Director at Tikit, said "We're excited to welcome so many new firms in such a short space of time to Tikit's fast growing EMEA Carpe Diem customer community. Recent wins include Kuits and both Howard Kennedy and Anderson Strathern who decided to move their time recording off Elite and onto the Tikit Carpe Diem time recording platform. We are also delighted that 4 high profile European firms have also recently selected Tikit Carpe Diem for their time keeping requirements including Ellex Valiunas and Kammeradvokaten." Ellison continues, "law firms are increasingly seeking next generation software platforms for critical lawyer applications. Carpe Diem from Tikit provides a single interface for time recording, expenses and forecasting that is highly intuitive."

Tikit Carpe Diem is an easy to use, market leading, intuitive web-based timekeeping system that is among the most widely used timekeeping applications in the legal sector. It offers various fsbdt deployment options best suited to firms' requirements including cloud, on premise, and mobile.

"Having evaluated the time recording options available in the market, the significant investment Tikit has made in Carpe Diem over the last couple of years really shone through", stated Clive Knott, IT Director at Howard Kennedy. Clive went on to say that "moving our time recording off Elite, our lawyers wanted a new and modern user interface, with a seamless experience and consistent functionality across all device types, whether in the office, on the move, online or offline.  Essentially, they need an easy to access and easy to use platform that allows their clients and their matters to follow them wherever they are so they are able to quickly and accurately record time. Tikit's Carpe Diem platform was the clear winner".

Simon Baun, Kammeradvokaten's Head of IT commented "Tikit Carpe Diem provides the firm's lawyers and staff with a next generation timekeeping platform that features responsive interface design, extends to any device platform allowing the firm to capture more billable hours, and is incredibly intuitive and easy to use. We are only a few months into using Carpe Diem across the entire firm but can report that 100% of the user base is now live and using the timekeeping technology. We have also noticed that many of the firm's professionals are taking advantage of Carpe Diem's web interface, mobility module as well as the stopwatch-style timers to capture more time, faster than before."

To read the full case study about Kammeradvokaten's journey to Carpe Diem visit http://www.tikit.com.

