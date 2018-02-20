Globex Business Centres to open world class serviced offices in Muscat, Oman!

TORONTO
- Feb. 19, 2018
- PRLog
-- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com)
is pleased to announce its planned entry in the all important Oman market with its first Globex branded business centre opening in the key strategic market of Oman! The Oman market is emerging as an important market vis-a-vis trade with the key markets of China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran. Oman is experiencing increased foreign investment and is experiencing over 4% annual growth. Muscat has emerged as the preferred location by multinationals to locate their Oman base. Oman has achieved international status as one of the top tourist destinations in the world due to the many historic sites as well as the natural beauty of the country. Globex expects rapid growth in the Oman market due to the universally acclaimed Globex client offerings such as: premium quality fit-out fsbdt and finish of all offices; prestigous location; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client;
the industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your business; large indoor parking facilities; extra wide hallways with large areas of open common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; multiple business lounges. The expansion of Globex into the key market of Oman complements the continued growth of the brand in the major markets of the Middle-East, Africa and Asia region. Oman will also serve as the location of the Middle-East & African Regional Offices for Globex. With the corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets - more information related to the Globex Master License Program can be secured by contacting the Director of Licensing at: licensing@globexcentres.com or visit www.globexcentres.com https://www.reuters.com/article/oman-gas-loan/oman-gas-wo... http://www.cyclingnews.com/news/tour-of-oman-stage-6-high...