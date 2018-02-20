 
News By Tag
* Serviced offices Muscat
* Serviced offices Oman
* Globex Middle East
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Globex Business Centres to open world class serviced offices in Muscat, Oman!

Globex Business Centres is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of their first Globex centre in the key growth market of Muscat, Oman!
 
 
Globex Business Centres
Globex Business Centres
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Serviced offices Muscat
* Serviced offices Oman
* Globex Middle East

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Companies

TORONTO - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com) is pleased to announce its planned entry in the all important Oman market with its first Globex branded business centre opening in the key strategic market of Oman!   The Oman market is emerging as an important market vis-a-vis trade with the key markets of China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran.  Oman  is experiencing increased foreign investment and is experiencing over 4% annual growth.  Muscat has emerged as the preferred location by multinationals to locate their Oman base.  Oman has achieved international status as one of the top tourist destinations in the world due to the many historic sites as well as the natural beauty of the country.   Globex expects rapid growth in the Oman market due to the universally acclaimed Globex client offerings such as: premium quality fit-out fsbdt and finish of all offices;  prestigous location; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client; the industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access;  professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your business; large indoor parking facilities; extra wide hallways with large areas of open common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; multiple business lounges.  The expansion of Globex into the key market of Oman complements the continued growth of the brand in the major markets of the Middle-East, Africa and Asia region.  Oman will also serve as the location of the Middle-East & African Regional Offices for Globex.  With the corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets - more information related to the Globex Master License Program can be secured by contacting the Director of Licensing at: licensing@globexcentres.com or visit www.globexcentres.com    https://www.reuters.com/article/oman-gas-loan/oman-gas-wo...   http://www.cyclingnews.com/news/tour-of-oman-stage-6-high...

Contact
Lorraine Davidson
***@globexcentres.com
End
Source:Globex Business Centres
Email:***@globexcentres.com Email Verified
Tags:Serviced offices Muscat, Serviced offices Oman, Globex Middle East
Industry:Property
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 20, 2018
Globex Business Centres Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share