Mark Kleeman Joins Max Weiss Company as Senior Account Manager

Steel industry veteran fills business development role for regional leader in custom metal bending, rolling and fabricating
 
 
Mark Kleeman, new Senior Account Manager for Max Weiss Company
Mark Kleeman, new Senior Account Manager for Max Weiss Company
 
ITASCA, Ill. - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Mark Kleeman has joined Max Weiss Company, the region's leader in custom metal bending and fabricating, as Senior Account Manager.

Kleeman, an Itasca resident, is a steel industry veteran of more than three decades. He brings tremendous knowledge of construction metal forming and steel rolling to his new role, having worked many years in production, estimating and bidding. He is the first out-of-state business development representative for Milwaukee-based Max Weiss Company, a leading metal forming company since 1946.

Kleeman comes to Max Weiss Company from Oakley Steel in Bellwood, Ill., where he worked as a sales engineer. His responsibilities included bidding jobs, managing sales processes through project completion, and developing and maintaining client relationships. He served as quality control manager, and helped implement an ISO program and numerous safety initiatives.

Kleeman, a certified welder, has 13 years experience in hands-on production fsbdt of curved structural steel. His experience in steel fabrication, steel bar bending and rolling, and plate bending and rolling, provides him invaluable expertise to work with customers to ensure their jobs are produced exactly to spec, and delivered on time and at cost.

"Mark's industry knowledge is unmatched, which lends itself to developing strong customer relationships and delivering great service," said Al Sanders, Vice-President of Sales for Max Weiss Company (http://www.maxweiss.com/about.html). "We're thrilled to have him on our team as our first remote field representative. The marketplace for curved structural steel and steel bar rolling is continuously evolving. Mark's understanding of structural steel bending service will help keep us ahead of the competition."

Kleeman studied welding at Triton College in River Grove, Ill.

Founded in 1946, Max Weiss Company (http://www.maxweiss.com/contact.html) is a market leader in large metal forming, structural steel rolling, and hot-formed and fabricated metal shapes. Its skilled, highly-experienced team has long set the curve in excellence by forming metals to the tightest radii in the industry, with minimal distortion and maximum consistency. Its value-added services save customers time and money, and keep projects on schedule. More information is available by calling (414) 355-8220, or visiting www.maxweiss.com.

Contact
Max Weiss Company
***@lunarcommunications.us
414-355-8220
End
Source:Max Weiss Company
Email:***@lunarcommunications.us Email Verified
Tags:Structural Steel Rolling, Custom Metal Bending, Custom Metal Fabricating
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Itasca - Illinois - United States
