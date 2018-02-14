News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Kleeman Joins Max Weiss Company as Senior Account Manager
Steel industry veteran fills business development role for regional leader in custom metal bending, rolling and fabricating
Kleeman, an Itasca resident, is a steel industry veteran of more than three decades. He brings tremendous knowledge of construction metal forming and steel rolling to his new role, having worked many years in production, estimating and bidding. He is the first out-of-state business development representative for Milwaukee-based Max Weiss Company, a leading metal forming company since 1946.
Kleeman comes to Max Weiss Company from Oakley Steel in Bellwood, Ill., where he worked as a sales engineer. His responsibilities included bidding jobs, managing sales processes through project completion, and developing and maintaining client relationships. He served as quality control manager, and helped implement an ISO program and numerous safety initiatives.
Kleeman, a certified welder, has 13 years experience in hands-on production fsbdt of curved structural steel. His experience in steel fabrication, steel bar bending and rolling, and plate bending and rolling, provides him invaluable expertise to work with customers to ensure their jobs are produced exactly to spec, and delivered on time and at cost.
"Mark's industry knowledge is unmatched, which lends itself to developing strong customer relationships and delivering great service," said Al Sanders, Vice-President of Sales for Max Weiss Company (http://www.maxweiss.com/
Kleeman studied welding at Triton College in River Grove, Ill.
Founded in 1946, Max Weiss Company (http://www.maxweiss.com/
Contact
Max Weiss Company
***@lunarcommunications.us
414-355-8220
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse