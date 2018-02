H.J. Knight International on Boston Business Journal Book of Lists

Listed among largest insurance brokers in MA; also listed in INC. 5000 under fastest-growing companies

-- H. J. Knight International Insurance Agency, a leading full service brokerage firm specializing in insurance and risk management solutions, has been named in the Boston Business Journal's recently-published Book of Lists under the "Largest Insurance Brokers in Massachusetts."The Book of Lists was published earlier this month in hard-cover copy, distributed through the magazine's subscription list, online and at a Boston event honoring the companies named in all categories.The firms were ranked by 2016 premium dollar volume. Knight International ranked 24amongst its peers including the large national players.The company additionally was listed in the same Book of Lists under "Fastest Growing Private Companies." and featured on the prestigious 2017list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America."We are very pleased to be recognized for our growth and standing in the industry," said Matt Lanza, Executive Vice President at Knight International. "This is a great honor to be included in the Book of Lists. We are proud of our growth, which we attribute to a talented and dedicated staff and a steadily increasing client base who appreciates the services and creative risk management solutions we offer."For more than 25 years, Knight International has been an industry leader in the commercial insurance and risk management industry. The agency designs and services fsbdt a wide variety of coverage programs for mid- to large-sized companies in all industries, nationally and internationally. Services and products include traditional insurance, captives and alternative products, health benefits, life and disability insurance, personal lines, retirement funding, and wealth and estate planning for employers and their employees. The management team has on average more than 25 years' of industry experience each. Knight International has been certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office. Jeannette Lanza serves as the company's President. Knight International is located at 30 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 203, Braintree, MA 02184. For additional information, please call (781) 966-3700 or visit www.knightint.com