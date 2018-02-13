 
SC Storm Holds Player Tryouts looking for Top Level of talent of Compete in the UPSL Pro Premier

Looking for career minded players with the desire to play at a professional level
 
 
2018 tryout out ad press release
2018 tryout out ad press release
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The Santa Clarita Storm a 12-year top Premier team is holding Open tryouts for players that aspire to play at the professional level but lack the stage and an avenue to do so.

Since 2006 the Santa Clarita Storm has dedicated to the development and promotion of players with the desire and dream to play at the highest level possible.

The Storm will participate in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Pro-Premier Division. The USPL is the Nation's largest National Amateur Soccer League in the United States.  Members of the USASA & the USSF the UPSL is approaching 200 teams nationwide.

The Santa Clarita Storm will compete in the top Division of the Western Conference beginning March 17th, 2018. The UPSL plays 10 months of the year and players can have the opportunity fsbdt to participate in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The Storm is in search of dedicated players that have a desire and dream to compete at the highest level possible. Players that can commit to training and games each week.

Males 18 & over that wish to try out contact the Storm at www.santaclaritastorm.net/tryouts

Tryouts will be held February 22nd Thursday 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM in Santa Clarita.

The Storm is a City Sponsored Pro-Am team, by the City of Santa Clarita

One City – One Team

Media Contact
Futbol Club Santa Clarita Media
gbrunner@santaclaritastorm.net
End
Source:Futbol Club Santa Clarita
Email:***@santaclaritastorm.net Email Verified
Tags:#tryouts Soccer Storm
Industry:Sports
Location:Santa Clarita - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
