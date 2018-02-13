News By Tag
SC Storm Holds Player Tryouts looking for Top Level of talent of Compete in the UPSL Pro Premier
Looking for career minded players with the desire to play at a professional level
Since 2006 the Santa Clarita Storm has dedicated to the development and promotion of players with the desire and dream to play at the highest level possible.
The Storm will participate in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Pro-Premier Division. The USPL is the Nation's largest National Amateur Soccer League in the United States. Members of the USASA & the USSF the UPSL is approaching 200 teams nationwide.
The Santa Clarita Storm will compete in the top Division of the Western Conference beginning March 17th, 2018. The UPSL plays 10 months of the year and players can have the opportunity fsbdt to participate in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
The Storm is in search of dedicated players that have a desire and dream to compete at the highest level possible. Players that can commit to training and games each week.
Males 18 & over that wish to try out contact the Storm at www.santaclaritastorm.net/
Tryouts will be held February 22nd Thursday 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM in Santa Clarita.
The Storm is a City Sponsored Pro-Am team, by the City of Santa Clarita
One City – One Team
Media Contact
Futbol Club Santa Clarita Media
gbrunner@santaclaritastorm.net
