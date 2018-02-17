News By Tag
Additive News: EOS industrial 3D printers print new polymer ALM materials
EOS is expanding the range of materials by offering European distribution of three high-performance ALM polymers for Additive Manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing.
These special-purpose ALM polymers from EOS are already being successfully deployed by several companies in North America and are also highly attractive for the European market due to their properties.
"EOS is broadening its range of available materials, while also opening up new application areas for industrial 3D printing at the same time. ALM materials are going through extensive quality testing in order to fulfill high customer requirements, particularly from even highly regulated industries. As of February 2018, ALM received its formal ISO 9001:2015 certification that specifies the requirements for a quality management in organizations."
Dr. Tobias Abeln, EOS Chief Technical Officer (CTO)
About EOS
EOS is the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Its product portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters gives customers crucial competitive advantages in terms of product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes.
Feb 17, 2018