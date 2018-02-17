 
Additive News: EOS industrial 3D printers print new polymer ALM materials

EOS is expanding the range of materials by offering European distribution of three high-performance ALM polymers for Additive Manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing.
 
 
LONDON - Feb. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- ALM polymers as well as other high-performance materials area broadening the range of applications that additive manufacturing can cover. The aerospace industry is expected to grow thanks to this type of ALM materials.

These special-purpose ALM polymers from EOS are already being successfully deployed by several companies in North America and are also highly attractive for the European market due to their properties.

"EOS is broadening its range of available materials, while also opening up new application areas for industrial 3D printing at the same time. ALM materials are going through extensive quality testing in order to fulfill high customer requirements, particularly from even highly regulated industries. As of February 2018, ALM received its formal ISO 9001:2015 certification that specifies the requirements for a quality management in organizations."

Dr. Tobias Abeln,  EOS Chief Technical Officer (CTO)

To find more information about the different ALM polymers now supported by fsbdt EOS industrial additive manufacturing systems visit http://additivenews.com/eos-industrial-3d-printers-alm-ma...

About EOS

EOS is the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Its product portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters gives customers crucial competitive advantages in terms of product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes.

Join the Additive Newsletter, and stay up to date with the latest additive manufacturing trends. Subscribe the additive manufacturing newsletter at http://additivenews.com/newsletter/
