Hepatiq, Inc. Adds Marketing Specialist to Team
Ron has been successful in identifying and capitalizing upon market opportunities to introduce new products and services, reposition existing ones, and drive revenue growth in highly competitive markets. He is an excellent writer and communicator with extensive experience in creating and delivering corporate and educational presentations to healthcare executives, physicians and the public.
His prior employment includes RDL Reference Laboratory fsbdt (Chief Commercialization Officer); Pathology, Inc. (Senior VP Marketing); Exiqon Diagnostics (VP Marketing); Diagnocure Oncology Laboratories (Senior Director Clinical Marketing); and Specialty Laboratories (VP Marketing). He has a Ph.D. in Biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley.
"We are delighted to have Ron join us and spearhead the development of the company's marketing plan" said Dipu Ghosh, CEO of Hepatiq, Inc. "We believe that the HEPATIQ quantitative liver function test will help physicians better manage patients with liver disease."
About Hepatiq, Inc.
Chronic liver disease is a slow and silent killer. It affects about a billion people worldwide. Current liver tests are inadequate as they measure the amount of scar tissue in the liver. The level of liver function remaining is what determines disease outcomes. The HEPATIQ test measures liver function. The product is pure software. The company has completed product development, obtained regulatory approvals, secured patents and trademarks, and has paying customers. It provides the software directly to the customer for a free trial and monetizes once adopted into routine practice. For more information please visit www.hepatiq.com.
Contact
Mr. Dipu Ghosh, MSEE, MBA.
Chief Executive Officer, Hepatiq, Inc.
dghosh@hepatiq.com
