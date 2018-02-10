News By Tag
New IAPMO 2018 Uniform Mechanical and Plumbing Codes Now Available
Solar Energy and Swimming Pool codes will be released shortly
BNiBooks.com is fully focused on providing our contractors with the most authoritative and update to date code books in the market," says CEO and President Bill Mahoney.
"These two new code books provide unique benefits to those specifically dealing with mechanical and plumbing codes and we are pleased to have them in our product line-up and available to order."
What sets these IAPMO codes apart is that sections of them are created by taking contributions and suggestions from those who work in the industry and would use the codes such as researchers, laborers, manufacturers, and installers. The 2018 Uniform Mechanical Code sets itself apart from previous editions and other codes by being one of the first to address low Global Warming Potential refrigerants through provisional information on low flammability refrigerates such as A2L and B2L. No other code in the industry has addressed those topics before.
About BNi Building News
BNi Building News, a Design Cost Data Company, has been one of the most comprehensive and reliable sources for construction books, legal forms, building codes, cost estimating tools and more for over 70 years. Established as a premier construction book publisher, we provide the newest titles in the construction trade to architects, fsbdt contractors, engineers, design-builders, inspectors and more. We strive to deliver a customer experience unlike any other in the construction industry with every customer we engage with. BNi Building News assures the most current and relevant information available through close contact with key leaders in the areas of architecture, engineering and construction along with official from various government agencies.
