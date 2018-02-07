 
Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on White Collar Enforcement in 2018: Navigating Recent Changes

 
 
Feb. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:White Collar Enforcement in 2018: Navigating Recent Changes and Clearing Uncertainties. This two-hours event is scheduled on March 1, 2018 from 3:00pm – 4:30pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

For the past years, white collar enforcement priorities and activities have often been under the limelight due to the remarkably high level of fines. The new administration, along with its recent developments and amendments encompassing foreign corrupt practices, securities fraud, market manipulation, trading violations, cybersecurity and public corruption, has created a more complex and uncertain future to the white-collar enforcement program. Thus, giving rise to new legal challenges.

To avoid unwanted risks and costs, multinational companies and other organizations should consider implementing enhanced regulatory risk management and compliance programs.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of White Collar Enforcement and as they delve into an in-depth analysis of the current trends and recent court rulings involving white collar crimes. Speakers will also provide the audience with practical strategies and tips to avoid potential risks and legal challenges.

Key topics include:

·         Impact of the New DOJ FCPA Corporate Enforcement Policy

·         Seeking Consequences for Culpable Managers and Executives

· fsbdt         Increased International Enforcement and Cross-Border Cooperation

·         Changing Role of Disgorgement and the Impact of Kokesh v. SEC

·         Continuing Impact of the SEC Whistleblower Program and Related Issues

·         Effective Compliance and Risk Management Strategies

·         Current and Future Priorities

o    SEC's 2018 Enforcement Priorities

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Michael H. Huneke

Partner

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Yoshinori Sasao

Attorney

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Robert Flanagan, III

Attorney

Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/white-collar-enforcement-in-2018

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
