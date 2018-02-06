News By Tag
CMT Artist Ashley Wineland Set to Sizzle at SoCal Old Crow Smokehouse Locations!
Country artist goes "Back to the Simple Life," kicking off her national tour and bringing her scintillating show to Old Crow Smokehouse's two California locations, Huntington Beach and Orange!
Wineland appeared over the Christmas holidays at the two popular SoCal restaurants, known for their country music, southern-inspired cocktails, and critically-acclaimed barbecue. While coordinating her "Simple Life Tour 2018," Wineland easily named Old Crow Smokehouse as her venue of choice to kick-off the tour, inspired by the inviting atmosphere and the overall vibe of the eateries. Wineland chose California and Old Crow Smokehouse as the perfect pairing to begin her national tour, with Wineland citing the warm and enthused reception she received by both the restaurants' staff and patrons during her December 2017 appearance -- plus the flavorful food and the venue's commitment to the entertainment experience.
Regarding the return of the country sensation to his Huntington Beach and Orange locations, Old Crow Smokehouse owner Michael Gonzalez stated, "We are thrilled to welcome back Ashley Wineland to our stage. We are honored to be her choice for the kick-off of her Simple Life tour for this rising country star."
Special promotions are planned at the Old Crow Smokehouse Orange location, with liquor companies Ketel One and Crown Royal sponsoring the event. Also showing support at the Orange event is San Marcos, California-based Peter Grimm Hats, a brand endorsement Wineland has recently received. Two of their quality hats will be given away during Wineland's appearance at the Orange venue. Wineland is additionally endorsed by Corral Boots and Alvarez Guitars. Wineland recently represented the guitar giant at the NAMM convention in California. Both Wineland and country music superstar Josh Turner are sponsored by Alvarez and named Official CMT Artists. Wineland will be appearing at Old Crow Smokehouse fresh from her performance with Turner at Country Fest Rodeo Weekend at the Tucson Expo Center on February 24, 2018.
A "meet and greet" with Wineland is planned at Orange at 6:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the show and meet the country artist, get autographs, and pose for photos. Several specialty drinks titled after several of Wineland's hits have been created and will be offered during Wineland's performance – these include the "Simple Life" cocktail featuring Ketel One, the "Family Business" cocktail, which is an Ole Smokey moonshine-based drink, and the "Natural Disaster," a shot which features Crown Royal Rye.
Old Crow Smokehouse has been named "Orange County's Best Barbecue" according to the Orange County Register and brings the finest barbeque styles from the Carolinas, Memphis, Kansas City, and Texas with Southern-inspired cocktails served at the bar – the perfect place to meet friends for one of the best communal dining experiences in Southern California.
The "Simple Life Tour" is Wineland's second national tour, supporting her latest CD by the same name. The title track will be released on March 1ST across digital outlets, a move by Wineland to coincide with the Old Crow Smokehouse appearances. Her wildly successful "She's Gone Tour," crossed the U.S. in 2017, bringing significant attention to the country sensation's original music while lighting up stages nationwide. This apparently resounded with her devoted fan base, as the video for "She's Gone" is fast approaching 700K views on Facebook.
The "Simple Life" album was much anticipated and enthusiastically received by Wineland's extensive fanbase – which now totals over 200K across Wineland's various social media outlets. Wineland will be engaging her devoted fanbase and doing a "takeover" of Old Crow Smokehouse's social media sites to promote fsbdt her appearances and bring attention to the restaurant's fabulous food and captivating country entertainment.
Says Wineland, "We have high-energy shows planned for all of our stops and the music will be rocking. I am delighted to begin this next leg of my journey with my friends at Old Crow Smokehouse. Everyone was so gracious and welcoming when I appeared there last December! I am grateful for the incredible management and staff's support, as well as the generous sponsorships by Ketel One, Crown Royal, and Peter Grimm Hats for my tour kick-off. I consider myself somewhat of a 'foodie' and Old Crow Smokehouse serves up some of the absolute best barbecue! I look forward to hanging out with the fans at the meet and greet planned at the Orange location and I can't wait to let loose with everyone and go 'back to the simple life.'"
Ashley Wineland invites everyone to "Get your country on!" While you dine, you can experience Wineland's dynamic stage show, serving up the best of country music. Whether you kick back or kick up your heels, it's a guaranteed great time!
Learn more about Old Crow Smokehouse and their locations, social media sites, and contact information at the website at www.oldcrowsmokehouse.com. Stop by their Facebook pages to catch the Ashley Wineland takeover on both appearance dates. Times are to be announced.
Check out Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland's tour schedule at www.ashleywineland.com. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist Kiki Plesha at kiki@ashleywineland.com.
Kiki Plesha
Publicist/CMT Artist Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
