Serial Author W Parks Brigham's Sweet Romance Virtual Book Tour Visits Black Author Expo Today
About the Author: W Parks Brigham is a native Houstonian with two adult daughters. She has spent her adult life teaching children in the public school system and loved every minute of it. She is a retired ("Halleluiah")
Beneficience.com PR presents W Parks Brigham's YOUTUBE TRAILER:
https://www.youtube.com/
Books by W Parks Brigham in order in publication
Destined To Be http://amzn.com/
Promises http://amzn.com/
Who Am I Suppose To Love http://amzn.com/
Surviving The Storm http://amzn.com/
ALLANVILLE'S MATCHMAKERS' SERIES
Book #1 You Were Meant For Me http://amzn.com/
Book #2 You Belong To Me… A novella http://amzn.com/
Book #3 No Strings Attached http://amzn.com/
Book #4 You're The One For Me http://amzn.com/
Book #5 We Belong Togetherhttp://
It's Never Too Late For fsbdt Love… A novella from The Golden Years Series Book #1
http://amzn.com/
TRUE LOVE - A Sweet Romance http://amzn.com/
BABY I'M FOR REAL http://amzn.com/
GET CONNECTED with W PARKS BRIGHAM at her website and socially online: http://wparksbrigham.com
W Parks Brigham Author Page: www.amazon.com./-/
Facebook: B Author W Parks Brigham
Website: http://www.wparksbrigham.com/
Email: wparksbrigham@
Join Wanda's Sweet Room Readers Group: https://www.facebook.com/
CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE.com PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Ms. W Parks Brigham, is showcased 24/7/365 at http://beneficience.com. Follow Brigham's PR News at https://beneficience.com/?
MEDIA BOOKING: W Parks Brigham is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Brigham's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com.
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
