Sponsors To Become Equity Partners In Global Digital Distribution Of Content

ahof productions logo

Contact

Rusty Citron

President, The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation

***@actorshalloffame.org Rusty CitronPresident, The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation

End

-- The Actors Hall of Fame Productions has created equity partnerships for global sponsors on over 100 hours of original new content, including feature films, broadcast/streaming and stage productions;it was announced today by Rusty Citron, President of The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation."This is a classic example of 'what's old is new again". Seventy years ago we saw the emergence of major sponsors like Colgate, Texaco, Revlon, Proctor & Gamble, General Motors, Good Year, Kraft and many more embrace 'television' that literally changed the advertising industry". Citron continued, " As the founding chairman of the industry's first 'Product Placement Council' I worked with many forward thinking sponsors who realized the value of the new and evolving placement based promotions. This is just the natural evolution of the original model driven by the massive disruption of the traditional audience gatekeepers."The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation has established a production division (Actors Hall of Fame Productions)as a for profit production and distribution subsidiary. With over 100 hours in active development, the program covers a range of content including: fsbdt The Shakespeare Channel, Acting with the Stars, Laura Keene, and The Acting Club.Discussions with key sponsors are underway.The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation is a 501 c3 nonprofit dedicated to restoring dramatic arts education in schools everywhere. To date, over 100 actors from film, television and theatre have been inducted into The Actors Hall of Fame. The Foundation was launched with the support of: HBO, Lionsgate, NBC/Universal, Microsoft, MGM and Google. Visit The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation online. Visit http://www.actorshalloffame.org