 
News By Tag
* Sponsorship
* Hall Of Fame
* Digital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Culver City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Sponsors To Become Equity Partners In Global Digital Distribution Of Content

 
 
ahof productions logo
ahof productions logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sponsorship
* Hall Of Fame
* Digital

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Culver City - California - US

Subject:
* Services

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- The Actors Hall of Fame Productions has created equity partnerships for global sponsors on over 100 hours of original new content, including feature films, broadcast/streaming and stage productions; it was announced today by Rusty Citron, President of The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation.

"This is a classic example of 'what's old is new again".  Seventy years ago we saw the emergence of major sponsors like Colgate, Texaco, Revlon, Proctor & Gamble, General Motors, Good Year, Kraft and many more embrace 'television' that literally changed the advertising industry". Citron continued, " As the founding chairman of the industry's first 'Product Placement Council' I worked with many forward thinking sponsors who realized the value of the new and evolving placement based promotions. This is just the natural evolution of the original model driven by the massive disruption of the traditional audience gatekeepers."

The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation has established a production division (Actors Hall of Fame Productions) as a for profit production and distribution subsidiary. With over 100 hours in active development, the program covers a range of content including: fsbdt The Shakespeare Channel, Acting with the Stars, Laura Keene, and The Acting Club.

Discussions with key sponsors are underway.

The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation is a 501 c3 nonprofit dedicated to restoring dramatic arts education in schools everywhere. To date, over 100 actors from film, television and theatre have been inducted into The Actors Hall of Fame. The Foundation was launched with the support of: HBO, Lionsgate, NBC/Universal, Microsoft, MGM and Google. Visit The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation online. Visit http://www.actorshalloffame.org

Contact
Rusty Citron
President, The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation
***@actorshalloffame.org
End
Source:
Email:***@actorshalloffame.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share