February 2018





Furniture Outlets Launch New Range of Electric Recliner Sofas and Armchairs

The Chelsea Collection of leather air, electric recliner sofas and armchairs offers supreme comfort and modern styling for unbeatable low prices - starting at just £299!
 
 
Chelsea Electric Recliner 3 Seater Sofa is only £599
Chelsea Electric Recliner 3 Seater Sofa is only £599
 
WICKFORD, England - Feb. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Furniture Outlets, the home & garden furniture retailer guaranteeing the UK's lowest furniture prices for over 10 years, have launched a new range of electric sofas and armchairs.

Featuring breathable leather air upholstery for added comfort throughout the year, the Chelsea Collection by Furniture Outlets provides unbeatable value for money.

Main features:
• Modern design, ultimate comfort and great quality.
• Easy-to-use powered reclining mechanism can be started and stopped to give people the ideal seating position.
• Leather air upholstery. Both durable and breathable, leather air is a quality material that keeps the sofa or armchair cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Also commonly known as air leather or leathaire, leather air is far superior to bonded leather and faux leather.
• Kiln dry, wood frame.
• Easy to clean and maintain.

"We are very excited to introduce our new range of Chelsea electric sofas and armchairs," says Ianto Bellis, Managing Director of Furniture Outlets.

"The benefits of bringing our customers this stylish furniture direct from the factory means Furniture Outlets can use the best materials and maintain the highest possible standards of manufacture, yet still sell every piece in the Chelsea Collection at incredibly low prices. Shoppers simply won't find an electric recliner sofa or electric recliner armchair of such high quality for a lower price anywhere else in the UK."

The Chelsea Collection is available to buy now at https://furnitureoutletstores.co.uk -

Chelsea Electric Reclining Armchair (Black or Brown) – £299.00
Chelsea 2 Seater Electric Recliner Sofa (Black or Brown) – £499.00
Chelsea 3 Seater Electric Recliner Sofa (Black or Brown) – £599.00
Chelsea Electric Recliner Corner fsbdt Sofa (Black or Brown) – £1099.00

White, Cream, Grey and Taupe colour versions of the above items will also be available shortly.

About Furniture Outlets:
Furniture Outlets is an Essex based, family run business launched in 2007. Knowing that people would still need furniture during the recession, the company found a way to bring them a great choice of furniture at affordable prices.

With two successful furniture outlet showrooms in Leigh-on-Sea and Wickford, the Furniture Outlet Stores website at https://furnitureoutletstores.co.uk was launched in late 2017. It is one of the first UK websites to bring the furniture outlet experience to online shoppers.

In addition to Furniture Outlets' own furniture ranges like the new Chelsea Collection, all of the company's stores sell overstocked and end-of-season furniture and accessories from big name brands at half their original RRP or less.

For over 10 years Furniture Outlet Stores have guaranteed customers the lowest prices in the UK - this guarantee stands today! New stock is added daily… but when it's gone, it's gone!

