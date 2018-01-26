News By Tag
Local College Park, Georgia Business Owner Named Top 50 Cloud Accountant In North America
Octavia Conner, owner of Say Yes To Profits, selected as one of the Top 50 Cloud Accountants in North America for 2017 by Hubdoc. Octavia was selected due to her passion for educating business owners on proper money management and profit maximizing.
"It is such a joy to have the ability to work with small business owners throughout the United States due to cloud technology. Working in the cloud has allowed my team and me to make financial management easy for clients while improving the financial health of their business faster, smarter and consistently, "says Octavia Conner, owner of Say Yes To Profits. "Unlike traditional accounting firms, we take a holistic approach to building businesses, by first educating, then planning and finally helping them exceed their business goals by holding them accountable through financial coaching. Cloud software such as Hubdoc, allows us to keep our clients' books in compliance and analyze their spending habits to discover money leaks and ways to improve. As a result, clients' financial data is accessible 24/7, 365 from any device that has internet access and for typical result our clients' bottom line double even triple in 90 days or less."
Octavia launched Say Yes To Profits in 2011 to help small businesses become fiscally responsible so that they increase cash flow, boost profit margins and grow their business faster.
To fsbdt further execute her mission, she shared her failures and success in her book Say Yes To Profits Now, published in 2016. And in 2017, she launched the Say Yes To Profits Academy, an online business course dedicated to helping small business owners build financial literacy while maximizing their bottom line.
Hubdoc is a leader in helping small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers streamline their operations through cloud-based technology. Annually Hubdoc selects 50 outstanding accountants out of hundreds of applicants across North America that truly exemplifies how cloud accounting benefits businesses. Hubdoc's mission is to help businesses spend less time chasing financial documents, and more time growing their business. Hubdoc is one of the top cloud-based technology software that Say Yes To Profits implement to provide effective, efficient service to their clients.
Octavia Conner is readily available for speaking opportunities and interviews. For more information, email Success @ Say Yes To Profits.com. For more information about Say Yes To Profits, Octavia book or the Say Yes To Profits Academy visit http://SayYesToProfits.com
Contact
Say Yes To Profits/Octavia Conner
***@sayyestoprofits.com
8884377773
