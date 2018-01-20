 
Allestimator.com now coming close to US clients

Allestimator.com . leader in IT enabled construction Estimation and Qty takeoff services to SME's has now established US subsidiary in Virginia. This will enable V-PLAN INC to expand it's US services and to service more clients.
 
HERNDON, Va. - Jan. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- V-PLAN INC Canada, the owner of  online portal allestimator.com is now expanding to United States.

V-PLAN INC ( http;//www.Allestimator.com )  have been leader in providing IT enabled  construction estimation and Quantity takeoff services to clients across North America. They provide quality work with highest client retention rates in the industry.

In lines with the expansion strategy, the company now had established a  C-Corporation in Virginia with offices in  Herndon.

V-PLAN INC provides estimation and qty takeoff services to small and medium businesses fsbdt ( SME's) working in Residential. Commercial and Industrial construction sectors.

Its also revelad that V-PLAN INC ( Allestimator.com ) is planning to raise capital on crowdfunding platform http;//www.www.wefunder.com to fund the expansion and jump-start the business.

Allestomator.com also added latest software for earthwork estimation, cut and fill balancing  calculations, which helps Site services and Utility contractors immensely.

For further insight  please visit the website  http;//www.allestimator.com

