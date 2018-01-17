Independent G-Eazy Film "Tunnel Vision" Hits Sundance and Markets Across America

This survival underdog story of a modern day American hustler in the world of Hip Hop concert promotions, "TUNNEL VISION" is a biopic independent film starring Top Billboard hip hop music artist G-Eazy

-- "TUNNEL VISION" The award nominated and winning independent film based on the real life of Antonio Salvatore Servidio, one of the largest promoters in hip hop music over the last 20 years, will be showcasing at this years Sundance Film Festival Party 2018, as well as a small run nationally with select cinema theater chains and independent movie houses. The film will also be released digitally worldwide via Amazon on February 13th, 2018.This survival underdog story of a modern day American hustler in the world of Hip Hop concert promotions, "TUNNEL VISION" is a biopic independent film starring Top Billboard hip hop music artist G-Eazy, David Labrava of hit FX television series Sons Of Anarchy, Robert Miano, and Bay Area Rap artist Keak Da Sneak, Executively Produced and Co-written by Antonio Servidio, Co-written and Directed by Award Winning Female Film Director Sarah B. Downey and Co-Produced by Tuffy Williams, Daniel Hubbard and Associate Producer Matt Bauerschmidt (G-Eazy's Manager).The subject of the movie, Johnny Russo, now legally a free man and portrayed in the film by G-Eazy, is a young man incarcerated for 5 years in Federal Prison. The ATF, FBI, and DEA have been on his tail for the last 15 years.Johnny Russo had friendships with Tupac Shakur and Mac Dre in the early 90s through firearms sales. After prison, Johnny rebuilt his life and became a real estate mogul before the financial crisis/mortgage meltdown of the late 90's ensued. Johnny's corrupt attorney then ran a fraudulent scheme on him and set him up on a complicated federal "money fsbdt structuring"case. The feds seized over 6 million in assets (Luxury cars, properties, homes and cash) from Johnny, and once again, he has to come back when the chips are down.It's a captivating story that keeps you guessing what will be Johnny's next move …January 18, 2018 Sundance Film Festival PartyPark City UTFeb 13th, 2018 Tunnel Vision Movie available digitally on AmazonFebruary 22, 2018Alamo DrafthouseWinchester, VAFebruary 22, 2018Film BarPheonix, AZFebruary 26-28, 2018 Brendan Theaters, Palms ResortLas Vegas, NVFebruary 23-March 1, 2018 Plaza Cinemas 14 Oxnard, CAFebruary 23-March 1, 2018Roxy Stadium 14Santa Rosa, CATBAGrand Lake TheaterOakland, CA