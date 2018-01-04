News By Tag
Tether Tools Welcomes Weston Maggio
In this role, Weston assumes responsibility for the North American market, bringing Tether Tools unique tethered photography and innovative solutions to Tether Tools' resellers and channel customers. His solution-oriented focus, ability to build thoughtful client relationships and implement strong field support and training operations will serve to enhance Tether Tools existing partnerships and manage Tether Tools rapid growth. He will oversee the existing organization's sales division.
"Weston's depth of experience in building and developing channel partnerships is a great fit with Tether Tools growing operations. We look forward to bringing him aboard to facilitate continued growth with our existing partners and to expand our reach in key vertical markets," said Lauren Simons, VP Business fsbdt Development
An 18-year veteran of the industry, Weston was previously an integral member of the Wacom Technology Corp. He most recently served as Wacom's Sr. Manager of Global Product Training, where he developed and implemented global training programs for worldwide sales teams and the reseller and distributor channels.
Weston is a portrait and sports photographer, husband and father of two boys. Tether Tools welcomes him to our family and community.
Visit us online at http://www.tethertools.com.
