 
News By Tag
* Photography
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Tether Tools Welcomes Weston Maggio

 
 
Weston Maggio
Weston Maggio
PHOENIX - Jan. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Tether Tools®, the industry leader in tethered workflow solutions is pleased to announce that Weston Maggio joins the Tether Tools team as it's new Director of Business Development.

In this role, Weston assumes responsibility for the North American market, bringing Tether Tools unique tethered photography and innovative solutions to Tether Tools' resellers and channel customers.   His solution-oriented focus, ability to build thoughtful client relationships and implement strong field support and training operations will serve to enhance Tether Tools existing partnerships and manage Tether Tools rapid growth. He will oversee the existing organization's sales division.

"Weston's depth of experience in building and developing channel partnerships is a great fit with Tether Tools growing operations.  We look forward to bringing him aboard to facilitate continued growth with our existing partners and to expand our reach in key vertical markets," said Lauren Simons, VP Business fsbdt Development

An 18-year veteran of the industry, Weston was previously an integral member of the Wacom Technology Corp.  He most recently served as Wacom's Sr. Manager of Global Product Training, where he developed and implemented global training programs for worldwide sales teams and the reseller and distributor channels.

Weston is a portrait and sports photographer, husband and father of two boys. Tether Tools welcomes him to our family and community.

Visit us online at http://www.tethertools.com.

Contact
Lauren Kapinos
***@tethertools.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tethertools.com Email Verified
Tags:Photography
Industry:Photography
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share