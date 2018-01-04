 
News By Tag
* CVIS
* Cardiovascular Reporting
* Epic EMR
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Hospital Sisters Health System Adds Seamless Integration Between Digisonics CVIS and Epic EMR

Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill. adds a seamless, bi-directional workflow between its Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System and Epic EMR.
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill. has updated their Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System with HL7 interfaces to Epic EMR, creating a seamless, bi-directional workflow for improved efficiency and turnaround times.

HSHS will also implement Digisonics' latest product, HL7 Base64 Export.  This added interface leverages the industry standard Base64 format for an added level of security. An encrypted PDF copy of the finalized multi-media report, which preserves the original formatting and embedded graphics, is included in the HL7 message for clinician access

http://www.digisonics.com/hospital-sisters-health-system-adds-seamless-integration-between-digisonics-cvis-and-epic-emr/

About fsbdt Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.

Contact
Digisonics
***@digison.net
End
Source:
Email:***@digison.net Email Verified
Tags:CVIS, Cardiovascular Reporting, Epic EMR
Industry:Software
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digisonics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share