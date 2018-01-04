Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill. adds a seamless, bi-directional workflow between its Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System and Epic EMR.

-- Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill. has updated their Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System with HL7 interfaces to Epic EMR, creating a seamless, bi-directional workflow for improved efficiency and turnaround times.HSHS will also implement Digisonics' latest product, HL7 Base64 Export. This added interface leverages the industry standard Base64 format for an added level of security. An encrypted PDF copy of the finalized multi-media report, which preserves the original formatting and embedded graphics, is included in the HL7 message for clinician accesshttp://www.digisonics.com/hospital-sisters-health-system-adds-seamless-integration-between-digisonics-cvis-and-epic-emr/Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.