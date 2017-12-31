News By Tag
Codiant Launches Robust HIPAA COMPLIANT Telehealth and Telemedicine Solutions
Codiant breaks the new ground in telehealth and telemedicine services by announcing its launch of robust, patient-centered HIPAA compliant telehealth solution that solves various challenges of the healthcare industry.
The complete solution package by Codiant is designed to give Doctors and healthcare professionals a potential to facilitate remote visits with patients, health monitoring capabilities, and real-time access to health data. Furthermore, the company's telehealth platform enables the possibility of intimate interactions between the patient and Doctor with the inclusivity of video, audio, private messaging and files transfer capabilities, thereby helping Doctors to seamlessly cure without any obstacles.
As a matter of fact, Telemedicine is clearly a crucial technology that overcomes various challenges like high cost of healthcare services, patient satisfaction, improved outcomes and active patient monitoring in circumstances requiring immediate medical attention.
When asked to Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant, to disclose the driving force that pushed him to launch the efficient clinical continuum solutions, he said "As the connected and convenience-
Codiant's advanced telemedicine solutions offer a gamut of features that includes On Call Scheduling, Value-based healthcare, Secure texting and photo sharing, Group and broadcast messaging, file sharing, streamlined communication, HIPAA compliant video, Online scheduling, integrated billing, EMR integration and many more bespoke functionalities to top the charts.
Codiant's robust and customized healthcare solutions are developed by industry experts that understand the significance of information security and strictly follow the stringent methods of HIPAA compliant solutions. If you're heading for a software company that develops healthcare products at competitive prices then this is a company to get you through. To know more about their telemedicine and telehealth services or to just request a demo of their apps visit at http://www.codiant.com or you can contact them at contact@codiant.com or call them at +1-3092780633.
Mr. Vikrant Jain
contact@codiant.com
+13092780633
