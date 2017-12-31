 
Codiant Launches Robust HIPAA COMPLIANT Telehealth and Telemedicine Solutions

Codiant breaks the new ground in telehealth and telemedicine services by announcing its launch of robust, patient-centered HIPAA compliant telehealth solution that solves various challenges of the healthcare industry.
 
 
EAST MOLINE, Ill. - Jan. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- As telehealth and telemedicine emerges as the critical elements to the effective delivery of healthcare, Codiant a leading Mobility and Enterprise Solutions Company based out in the USA becomes a frontrunner by announcing its comprehensive package of clinical continuum solutions that ranges from high acuity applications on Web, iOS & Android platforms to the management of chronic care or rehabilitation outside the clinical walls anytime, anywhere.

The complete solution package by Codiant is designed to give Doctors and healthcare professionals a potential to facilitate remote visits with patients, health monitoring capabilities, and real-time access to health data. Furthermore, the company's telehealth platform enables the possibility of intimate interactions between the patient and Doctor with the inclusivity of video, audio, private messaging and files transfer capabilities, thereby helping Doctors to seamlessly cure without any obstacles.

As a matter of fact, Telemedicine is clearly a crucial technology that overcomes various challenges like high cost of healthcare services, patient satisfaction, improved outcomes and active patient monitoring in circumstances requiring immediate medical attention.

When asked to Vikrant Jain, CEO fsbdt of Codiant, to disclose the driving force that pushed him to launch the efficient clinical continuum solutions, he said "As the connected and convenience- driven users are turning to telehealth nowadays, crafting solutions that offers patients more ease, quality and cost-effective care becomes a lifeblood of the healthcare industry and only such advanced solutions  on the market that meets end-to-end requirements of the healthcare providers and patients can disrupt the conventional practices".

Codiant's advanced telemedicine solutions offer a gamut of features that includes On Call Scheduling, Value-based healthcare, Secure texting and photo sharing, Group and broadcast messaging, file sharing, streamlined communication, HIPAA compliant video, Online scheduling, integrated billing, EMR integration and many more bespoke functionalities to top the charts.

Codiant's robust and customized healthcare solutions are developed by industry experts that understand the significance of information security and strictly follow the stringent methods of HIPAA compliant solutions.  If you're heading for a software company that develops healthcare products at competitive prices then this is a company to get you through. To know more about their telemedicine and telehealth services or to just request a demo of their apps visit at http://www.codiant.com or you can contact them at contact@codiant.com or call them at +1-3092780633.

Contact
Mr. Vikrant Jain
***@codiant.com
+13092780633
End
Source:Codiant Software Technologies
