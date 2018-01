Houston Community College to Host Fab Lab Symposium - March 5th-7th

Start-up & Technical training for educators interested in Fab Labs & Makerspaces.

Greg Herker

***@gtc.edu Greg Herker

-- The West Houston Institute, located at the Houston Community College, Alief campus, to host USFLN Symposium 2018, March 5through 7. This year's Symposium will focus on implementing and integrating a Fab Lab/Makerspace into your educational program from K-12 through Post-Secondary. Other presentations will focus on academic integration, equipment, tech training, and start-up/sustainability of a Fab Lab.The USFLN Symposium annually brings together Fab Labs and Makerspaces together to collaborate fsbdt and learn best practices for programs and operations. It is the best opportunity to effectively network and learn from community centered, K-12, and Post-secondary based Fab Labs from around the U.S. If your organization is looking at starting a Fab Lab/Makerspace, this event is the most cost effective and time efficient way to learn from existing Fab Labs and also see demonstrations of various Fab Lab equipment in our exhibitor's area.Exhibitor space is still available with details at the United States Fab Lab Network website.For event details: http://usfln.org