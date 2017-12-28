News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Houston Community College to Host Fab Lab Symposium - March 5th-7th
Start-up & Technical training for educators interested in Fab Labs & Makerspaces.
The USFLN Symposium annually brings together Fab Labs and Makerspaces together to collaborate fsbdt and learn best practices for programs and operations. It is the best opportunity to effectively network and learn from community centered, K-12, and Post-secondary based Fab Labs from around the U.S. If your organization is looking at starting a Fab Lab/Makerspace, this event is the most cost effective and time efficient way to learn from existing Fab Labs and also see demonstrations of various Fab Lab equipment in our exhibitor's area.
Exhibitor space is still available with details at the United States Fab Lab Network website.
For event details: http://usfln.org
Contact
Greg Herker
***@gtc.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse