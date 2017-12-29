 
Industry News





Bombadil Publishing Embeds Manual Literacy Processes in a Web-based Tool, MageQuill

Bombadil Publishing is a revolutionary publishing company encouraging the young people to write for young people.
 
 
DORNIE, England - Dec. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Bombadil Publishing, one of the leading youth to youth publishing companies, recently embedded all of its manual literacy and education processes in a web-based tool, called MageQuill.  The publishing house came up with this editing and networking platform to give fantastic learning opportunities to students willing to improve their language and literacy skills. Since its inception, the publishing company had a student-centric approach and by moving their education process online, they are now able to meet the demands of young writers across the globe.

"MageQuill is a platform where young people can freely express their opinions, views and thoughts. They can write stories regarding the things, incidents and situations that inspire them. We have made sure that our tool upholds the tenets of democracy, which is freedom of speech and thought", said a company spokesperson.

He further added, "We have integrated our mentoring system with MageQuill so that students are able to get all the assistance and guidance that they require to publish their book. Our team of mentors go through all the submissions made to the MageQuill platform and we turn the best writing into either e-books or printed books."

Keeping up with the interactive nature of the platform, MageQuill encourages all the students who are a member of the platform to fsbdt participate in the process of selecting the best books. Since the books are written by and for the youth, Bombadil Publishing gives readers the chance to select the books that they want to read and would want to see in the shelves of bookshops.

Bombadil Publishing's MageQuill has already created a lot of furore. Education Scotland subscribed to grow Gaelic languages and even minority languages in Philippines and Australia are showing interest.

About the company: Bombadil Publishing is a brand new world of publishing that gives young people ample opportunities to express their views and opinions through their writing. The company helps young authors aged between 12 and 26 years publish their book.

Contact Bombadil Publishing

http://bombadilpublishing.com/

Bombadil Publishing welcomes enquiries from investors and sponsors. Please send an email to Marianne@bombadilpublishing.com with your enquiry.

All other queries worldwide should be directed to: info @ bombadilpublishing.com

Address: Graham House Dornie IV40 8Ap

We are working from many places around the world, but our headquarters are in Dornie in the Scottish Highlands.

Media Contact
Mossytop Dreamharvest Ltd
***@bombadilpublishing.com
01599555203
Page Updated Last on: Dec 29, 2017
