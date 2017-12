$2.5 Million with 3 Years Interest-Only Secured for Acquisition of Brooklyn Multifamily Building

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Negotiated a Favorable 4.34% Fixed for 10 Years.

235 Himrod Street Brooklyn

--negotiatedfor a valued client to acquire the apartment building at 235 Himrod Street in the Bushwick Section of Brooklyn. The property is a four story walk-up building comprised of 5 recently gut renovated residential units divided between (1) six-bedroom, (2) three-bedroom and (2) four-bedroom duplex apartments. At a sale/purchase price of $3,100,000 this loan represents anwith the initial 36-months of the term being interest-only at aThe borrower will adhere to a 5-5-4-4-3-3-2-2-1-1 declining prepay schedule with no prepayment penalty within the last three months of the term. In addition this loan will be non-recourse with standard carve-outs over a 10 year term based on 30 year amortization.loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With overand, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple.Learn more about this and other deals negotiated by Progress Capital Advisors at http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com