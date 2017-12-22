News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Successful Christmas Charity Fundraiser Event for the Newham Homeless Charity Group
Funds were raised for a hundred homeless people in providing food, clothing and shelter, an initiative that Dovedi launched last year instead of your typical annual Christmas Party.
Lola's Homes was the selected charity this year which was founded by a Newham local, Lorraine Tobane after witnessing a radical spike in homelessness in the face of austerity and housing insecurity.
Founder of Premier Property, Dovedi said,
"It was an honour to hold the fundraising event for such an important charity close to my heart. It's heart-breaking to see how much homelessness has risen in the last few years. But the work Lola's Homeless do to fight this is truly inspiring and I am proud to help in any way possible."
The funds raised will further bolster the new charity which has already helped numerous homeless people seeking food, warmth and shelter during these cold months. For the investor, develor and educator Dovedi, this was a chance to give back to a community where he grew up and called his home for over twenty years.
Dovedi launched the Premier Property Annual Christmas Charity Event to not just raise money for charity, but to also celebrate the individuals of the Premier Property Inner Circle mentee programme, to award them with the recognition of their achievements.
Laura Morrow, a current mentee of Premier Property was awarded the 'Business of the Year' Award, who has in the space of one year gone from working in a Lettings Agency to now becoming a founding partner within her own agency housing over two hundred people.
Morrow spoke about her appreciation of Dovedi and the Premier Property Club for how they had helped her, she said,
"The year had been difficult in terms of business and stress and I wouldn't have gotten this far without Kam and Premier Property."
Dovedi's own story is also an inspirational journey of financial difficulty, family hardship and personal determination. His success is that of someone who climbed the social ladder to help his mother and ensure he would be financially free, now helping others to also reach their potential by educating them within the property sector.
Now he looks to give back, to help a new generation to educate them to live a better life, a comfortable life and be financially free and launching the idealist Christmas doo into a purposeful event to raise enough money for charities such as Lola's Homeless.
Media Enquiries
Rabbil Sikdar
Media & PR Assistant
Press@abstractpr.com
Tel: fsbdt +44 3892 8518
+44 7506 266 554
Abstract PR
A Professional Creative PR & Communications Agency
Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this
Notes to Editors
Kam Dovedi has 27 years plus as a Property Leader, Expert, Educator and a property investor who holds a multimillion pound property portfolio www.kamdovedi.com
Kam Dovedi is the founder of Premier Property and Premier Portfolio Builder an educational platform within the property sector http://www.premierproperty.co.uk and has mentored over 500 plus entrepreneurs, developers and investors to date.
Kam is the author of the Boost Your Pension And Income: the smart investor's guide to creating a profitable property portfolio which has been praised by numerous property experts. https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Kam Dovedi is a philanthropist and has collaborated with Lola's Homeless this year to raise money from his Christmas Charity Gala https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Abstract PR
***@abstractpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse