 
News By Tag
* Device Servers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

EControl-Glas use Perle Device Servers to Remotely Access and Update Smart-Glass Windows

Greater functionality and flexibility saves time and money by eliminating the need for on-site visits for software upgrades
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Device Servers

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- EControl-Glas, a leading manufacturer and innovator of electronically tintable glass, identified that servicing customer installations by sending an engineer on-site was inefficient.

Their electrochromatic smart-glass reacts to sunlight exposure and adjusts its hue accordingly. Each ECONTROL® pane has its own control unit (SCU-H) located in a control case or cabinet DIN rail. Several SCU-H are connected to one Group Control Unit (GCU) that has a user interface to define the state of tinting. Each GCU can control up to 200 SCU-H via a local RS485 bus.

Previously EControl Glas would frequently send an engineer on-site to install regular software updates, fault searches and parameter updates to the control units

However, by installing Perle IOLAN Device Servers (https://www.perle.com/products/device-server.shtml), the work to access, manage and troubleshoot the smart-glass control units can now be done remotely.

"Costly truck rolls have been eliminated," says Udo Eichel, Head of Technology at E-Control-Glas. "Our service engineers can securely access wcj every glass pane and troubleshoot it remotely. What was initially a way in which to optimise our service operations, has led us to an all-round more up-to-date smart product."

Find out more by reading the whole Case Study here (https://www.perle.com/applications_solutions/industrial/e...) .

About EControl-Glas:http://www.econtrol-glas.de/.

Our know-how is based on almost 20 years of development and on a wealth of experience with modern sheet glass technology. In 2006 we transferred our know-how to an independent company via an MBO. Private investors and experienced managers from the sheet glass industry also joined as directors.

Since September 2009 we have been based in Plauen in the Vogtland, a region with longstanding industrial traditions. Here, we have industrialized our EControl technology and will extend and develop it further over the coming years. Of course, our own building is also fitted with EControl®.

Contact
Perle Systems
***@perle.com
End
Source:
Email:***@perle.com Email Verified
Tags:Device Servers
Industry:Technology
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perle Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share