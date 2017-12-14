News By Tag
EControl-Glas use Perle Device Servers to Remotely Access and Update Smart-Glass Windows
Greater functionality and flexibility saves time and money by eliminating the need for on-site visits for software upgrades
Their electrochromatic smart-glass reacts to sunlight exposure and adjusts its hue accordingly. Each ECONTROL® pane has its own control unit (SCU-H) located in a control case or cabinet DIN rail. Several SCU-H are connected to one Group Control Unit (GCU) that has a user interface to define the state of tinting. Each GCU can control up to 200 SCU-H via a local RS485 bus.
Previously EControl Glas would frequently send an engineer on-site to install regular software updates, fault searches and parameter updates to the control units
However, by installing Perle IOLAN Device Servers (https://www.perle.com/
"Costly truck rolls have been eliminated," says Udo Eichel, Head of Technology at E-Control-Glas. "Our service engineers can securely access wcj every glass pane and troubleshoot it remotely. What was initially a way in which to optimise our service operations, has led us to an all-round more up-to-date smart product."
Find out more by reading the whole Case Study here (https://www.perle.com/
About EControl-Glas:
Our know-how is based on almost 20 years of development and on a wealth of experience with modern sheet glass technology. In 2006 we transferred our know-how to an independent company via an MBO. Private investors and experienced managers from the sheet glass industry also joined as directors.
Since September 2009 we have been based in Plauen in the Vogtland, a region with longstanding industrial traditions. Here, we have industrialized our EControl technology and will extend and develop it further over the coming years. Of course, our own building is also fitted with EControl®.
