STREAM again awarded top marks in SC Magazine Review of Risk and Policy Management 2017

Acuity STREAM achieves 5-Star rating for the third consecutive year.

-- Acuity Risk Management LLP, creator of STREAM Integrated Risk Manager, proudly announced the achievement of securing a Five-Star rating in the SC MagazineRisk and Policy Management Review for the third consecutive year. It was given full marks for features, documentation, performance and ease of use.STREAM's main strengthens were highlighted as improving efficiency through automation, detailed reporting and being easily customizable.In his verdict of Acuity's STREAM, Peter Stephenson, technology editor, SC Media, described STREAM as a, "good GRC product with more than expected automation and very good wcj configurability. Integration with third-party tools is very good and reporting and customization are quite good as well".In addition, "Drill-down from the dashboards is very good as is the level of detail available. For example, drilling down to a specific asset reveals its compliance against your selected standards. Theses risk pages are exceptionally detailed, and everything is configurable."He also pointed out "reporting is comprehensive and in addition to the large number of reports supplied out of the box, users can create their own, simply and quickly. The custom report generator is very simple."