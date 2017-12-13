 
News By Tag
* Risk Management
* Compliance
* SC Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

STREAM again awarded top marks in SC Magazine Review of Risk and Policy Management 2017

Acuity STREAM achieves 5-Star rating for the third consecutive year.
 
LONDON - Dec. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Acuity Risk Management LLP, creator of STREAM Integrated Risk Manager, proudly announced the achievement of securing a Five-Star rating in the SC MagazineRisk and Policy Management Review for the third consecutive year. It was given full marks for features, documentation, performance and ease of use.

STREAM's main strengthens were highlighted as improving efficiency through automation, detailed reporting and being easily customizable.

In his verdict of Acuity's STREAM, Peter Stephenson, technology editor, SC Media, described STREAM as a, "good GRC product with more than expected automation and very good wcj configurability. Integration with third-party tools is very good and reporting and customization are quite good as well".

In addition, "Drill-down from the dashboards is very good as is the level of detail available. For example, drilling down to a specific asset reveals its compliance against your selected standards. Theses risk pages are exceptionally detailed, and everything is configurable."

He also pointed out "reporting is comprehensive and in addition to the large number of reports supplied out of the box, users can create their own, simply and quickly. The custom report generator is very simple."

To read the full SC Magazine review, please visit: https://www.scmagazine.com/acuity-stream-integrated-risk-...

Contact
Sawsan Hamawandy
***@acuityrm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@acuityrm.com Email Verified
Tags:Risk Management, Compliance, SC Media
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Acuity Risk Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share