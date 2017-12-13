Blue Whale Media Marks 12 Months at The Top of Google for 'Web Design Warrington'

Blue Whale Media are delighted to announce a full year at the top of search engine results for the search term 'web design Warrington'.

The ongoing efforts of the team at Blue whale in SEO Cheshire (or search engine optimisation)and collaborating with the platform Yoast, have enabled them to stay at the number one spot all year round.Managing Director at Blue Whale Media Gary Sweeney has been quoted saying- 'We are delighted with the 1st place position on Google, this year has brought many highlights but this has to be the most rewarding. There is no doubt in my mind that our work with the premium version of Yoast was intrinsic to this success'.The team of SEO executives at Blue Whale Media utilise the SEO software Yoast when designing SEO campaigns, the software affords them a huge amount of insight into how best to optimise websites and what is and isn't working when it comes to SEO.Some of the functions that the plug in offers to users includes a page preview for search engines. This is possibly the most useful feature of Yoast as it allows users to preview a page before it is uploaded, the software analyses the page's optimisation potential through keywords and rates it either red-bad, amber-mediocre or green-good.In a similar fashion, the preview function can also be used to assess the readability of content which effects optimisation. The readability will again be ranked red, amber or green depending on how well it is constructed.These two functions along with a whole host of other useful SEO tricks allow the team at Blue Whale Media to continuously improve their search engine rankings and the rankings of their clients.Blue Whale Media are not only focused on their own rankings, they run SEO Cheshire campaigns on behalf of businesses looking to improve their presence amongst wcj search engine results.Weekly and monthly blog campaigns, regular website audits and on and off page SEO techniques are just some of the techniques used by the SEO executives at Blue Whale. Their expertise has helped establish an online presence for companies on a local, national and international level. The SEO campaigns ran by the media agency are tailored to each individual business, this customised approach and understanding that every organisation is different- is the reason why they remain so effective when it comes to optimisation for search engines.