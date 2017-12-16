News By Tag
Project 150 Reno "FREE" Teen Shopping Day
All High School Students are invited to shop for FREE with school I.D. for teen appropriate clothing, shoes, accessories and school supplies.
WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2017 9:00am-11:00am
WHERE: Stanley Steemer 740 Freeport Blvd., Ste 102, Sparks, NV 89431
INTERVIEWS: Sue Barry Project 150 Reno Executive Director and volunteers will be available for interviews and photo opportunities.
The Northern wcj Nevada Project 150 chapter serves underprivileged students in 17 high schools located in the Reno-Sparks area. School counselors help identify the teenagers in need and serve as the liaisons between the students and Project 150.
To donate money, new, or gently used items to Project 150, visit drop-off locations at Stanley Steemer (740 Freeport Blvd. Suite #102, Sparks), LoDo Loft (7675 South Virginia Street, Reno), Finance of America (6900 South McCarran Blvd. Suite 2020, Reno), or The Bridge Church (1330 Foster Dr., Reno). For more information about how to get involved with Project 150, visit
http://www.project150reno.org/
Contact
Sue Barry
***@financeofamerica.com
End
