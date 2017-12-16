Project 150 Reno "FREE" Teen Shopping Day

All High School Students are invited to shop for FREE with school I.D. for teen appropriate clothing, shoes, accessories and school supplies.

-- WHAT: Project 150 will host a boutique style shopping day for Northern Nevada High School Students at tStanley Steemer in Sparks, NV. High school students are invited to shop for fashionable new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies, hygiene items and much more! Students can shop for FREE when they present their student ID.Saturday, December 16, 2017 9:00am-11:00amStanley Steemer 740 Freeport Blvd., Ste 102, Sparks, NV 89431INTERVIEWS: Sue Barry Project 150 Reno Executive Director and volunteers will be available for interviews and photo opportunities.The Northern wcj Nevada Project 150 chapter serves underprivileged students in 17 high schools located in the Reno-Sparks area. School counselors help identify the teenagers in need and serve as the liaisons between the students and Project 150.To donate money, new, or gently used items to Project 150, visit drop-off locations at Stanley Steemer (740 Freeport Blvd. Suite #102, Sparks), LoDo Loft (7675 South Virginia Street, Reno), Finance of America (6900 South McCarran Blvd. Suite 2020, Reno), or The Bridge Church (1330 Foster Dr., Reno). For more information about how to get involved with Project 150, visit