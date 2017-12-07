News By Tag
SPHERE Technology Solutions and Quest Helps Clients Secure Active Directory Groups
Active Directory Groups must be managed correctly as they touch a variety of platforms within the organization. Not having real-time visibility will cause gaps in many critical Governance, Risk and Compliance initiatives. Most recently, SPHERE and Quest have combined their strengths to come up with a solution for Active Directory Groups which are necessary for access to corporate resources such as data, systems and assets
"SPHERE and Quest have worked hard on this project to address the challenges of identifying and remediating issues with Active Directory Groups using both Quest solutions and our analytic driven approach." said Bill Noonan, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. "We have seen great success with Quest and we are looking to see that continue."
"Quest is fortunate to have partners like SPHERE who has wcj a proven track record of delivering solutions to end users that integrate Quest software value with SPHERE developed solutions," stated Brad Kirby, director of product management at Quest. "We are excited about what the next year will bring to the SPHERE/Quest partnership."
ABOUT SPHERE technology solutions
ABOUT QUEST SOFTWARE
Quest Software helps customers solve complex technology problems with simple solutions. At Quest, we believe the right technology eliminates the need to choose between efficiency and effectiveness. With Quest solutions, companies of all sizes can reduce the time and money spent on IT administration and security, so you have more time to focus on and invest in business innovation. Quest has more than 100,000 customers worldwide across its portfolio of software solutions spanning information management, data protection, endpoint systems management, identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. For more information, visit www.quest.com.
Contact Information:
Rebecca Ellis
rebecca.ellis@
201-659-6204
