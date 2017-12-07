 
News By Tag
* Active Directory Groups
* Quest
* Active Directory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jersey City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


SPHERE Technology Solutions and Quest Helps Clients Secure Active Directory Groups

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Active Directory Groups
Quest
Active Directory

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Jersey City - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Projects

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Dec. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SPHERE Technology Solutions is proud to say they have been a long-time partner with Quest, leveraging their capabilities and tools to solve complex problems with simple solutions. SPHERE can enhance the Quest Microsoft Platform Management portfolio by combining their solutions with SPHERE's own product solution, SPHEREboard, accompanied by the skills, expertise and technology solutions provided by SPHERE's own engineers.

Active Directory Groups must be managed correctly as they touch a variety of platforms within the organization. Not having real-time visibility will cause gaps in many critical Governance, Risk and Compliance initiatives. Most recently, SPHERE and Quest have combined their strengths to come up with a solution for Active Directory Groups which are necessary for access to corporate resources such as data, systems and assets

"SPHERE and Quest have worked hard on this project to address the challenges of identifying and remediating issues with Active Directory Groups using both Quest solutions and our analytic driven approach." said Bill Noonan, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. "We have seen great success with Quest and we are looking to see that continue."

"Quest is fortunate to have partners like SPHERE who has wcj a proven track record of delivering solutions to end users that integrate Quest software value with SPHERE developed solutions," stated Brad Kirby, director of product management at Quest. "We are excited about what the next year will bring to the SPHERE/Quest partnership."

Contact us (https://www.sphereco.com/contact-us/) today to learn more about how we can provide a specific solution to your Active Directory needs.

ABOUT SPHERE technology solutions

SPHERE Technology Solutions (http://www.sphereco.com/) is an acknowledged leader in Cybersecurity solutions. Working with cutting edge technologies to provide concrete, business-relevant technology solutions as both project-based assignments and on-going managed services, along with strategic software sales and integration, SPHERE is one of the fastest growing, woman-owned technology firms in New Jersey. Based in Jersey City, NJ with a global staff, SPHERE has been engaged by numerous Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, transportation, insurance and manufacturing companies in the US and globally.

ABOUT QUEST SOFTWARE

Quest Software helps customers solve complex technology problems with simple solutions. At Quest, we believe the right technology eliminates the need to choose between efficiency and effectiveness. With Quest solutions, companies of all sizes can reduce the time and money spent on IT administration and security, so you have more time to focus on and invest in business innovation. Quest has more than 100,000 customers worldwide across its portfolio of software solutions spanning information management, data protection, endpoint systems management, identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

Contact Information:

Rebecca Ellis

rebecca.ellis@sphereco.com

201-659-6204

Contact
Rebecca Ellis
***@sphereco.com
2016596204
End
Source:www.sphereco.com
Email:***@sphereco.com Email Verified
Tags:Active Directory Groups, Quest, Active Directory
Industry:Technology
Location:Jersey City - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPHERE Technology Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share