LogRhythm Named a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant

LogRhythm once again recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

-- LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today announced that it has, once again, been positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management"* research report, for its Threat Lifecycle Management Platform."We feel it's an honor to be consistently recognized as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant," said LogRhythm CTO and Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Chris Petersen. "As data breaches continue to come fast and furious, it's critical that companies rapidly detect, neutralize and recover from security threats. We believe this research report speaks volumes about LogRhythm's leadership in the market and our ability to meet the challenges of today's continually evolving threat landscape for enterprise Security Operations Centers (SOCs) across the globe."According to Gartner, "the SIEM Leaders quadrant is composed of vendors that provide products that are a strong functional match to general market requirements, have been the most successful in building an installed base and revenue stream within the SIEM market, and have a relatively high viability rating (due to SIEM revenue or SIEM revenue in combination with revenue from other sources). In addition to providing technology that is a good match to current customer requirements, Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. wcj They typically have relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth, and have demonstrated positive customer feedback for effective SIEM capabilities and related service and support."In addition to SIEM, LogRhythm's Threat Lifecycle Management(TLM) Platform delivers solutions for user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), network traffic and behavior analytics (NTBA), enterprise log management, network and endpoint monitoring, and security automation and orchestration (SAO). These solutions comprise the principal workflow of the next-generation security operations center, seamlessly integrating people and processes across the security organization and enabling security teams to detect and respond to threats quickly and with great precision. LogRhythm's customers include some of the largest enterprises and government agencies across the world.Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management can be viewed here. For further information on LogRhythm and its solutions, please visit www.LogRhythm.com.*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,"Kelly M. Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, 4 December 2017.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.