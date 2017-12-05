 
Introducing Cotton Candy – With New Awesome Flavor!

Classic Dr Pepper Flavor gives new twist to cotton candy! New Flavor Profile for cotton candy lovers to try!
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Dec. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Taste of Nature, Inc., the maker of Cookie Dough Bites,  Muddy Bears, Sqwigglies  and Shari Candies announced that it will be expanding its cotton candy offerings through a license agreement with Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, a leading beverage manufacturer.   Currently, Taste of Nature, Inc is among the USA's leading manufacturers of pre-packaged cotton candy with a portfolio of licensed, private label and proprietary brands.

The new Dr Pepper

Cotton Candy delivers a unique taste sensation that is a favorite in today's beverage marketplace.  "We know that people's tastes in drinks can fluctuate as often as their ever-changing moods," said Scott Samet, President of Taste of Nature, Inc.  "With the launch of this great brand in cotton candy, consumers wcj can now enjoy classic Dr Pepper flavor in a whole new way!"  Each mylar package of Dr Pepper Cotton Candy has authentic Dr Pepper – Flavored  Cotton Candy inside!

The Dr Pepper Cotton Candy will be available Nationwide during the Winter of 2018.

The product will be available in a wide variety of retail channels in both a 1.5 oz. and a 3.1 oz Mylar Bag.  Merchandising vehicles include PDQ Trays, Pallet Programs, Floor Shippers and Clip Strips.

Learn more about Dr Pepper Cotton Candy by visiting the Taste of Nature's website at:  www.candyasap.com,

Media Contact
Scott Samet
Taste of Nature, Inc.
***@candyasap.com
310-396-4433
Source:
Email:***@candyasap.com
Tags:Cotton Candy, Dr Pepper
Industry:Food
Location:Santa Monica - California - United States
Subject:Products
