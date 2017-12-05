News By Tag
TRIMIT and IT Lab partner to drive business value for companies with Microsoft Dynamics
TRIMIT, a leading global provider of industry-tailored software solutions, and UK-based IT Lab have signed a partnership
To stay ahead of the competition, companies today recognize the value of real-time insight into their entire business as well as automated and optimized business processes. TRIMIT meets these needs by offering an industry-tailored software solution that brings data from the entire company together. Businesses no longer have to work in disparate IT systems and worry about integrations and manual updates. With TRIMIT, PDM, ERP, and e-commerce comes in one single solution.
David Mackay, Business Development Manager at IT Lab, said "IT Lab and TRIMIT share a strong focus on bringing our customers true value from the applications and support services we provide. Utilising the sector experiences and expertise from both parties this is an exciting time for our existing and potentially new clients. With further enhancement to what is already a solid foundation and functionality rich offering due in Jan 2018, we see the partnership being a huge success for all parties involved."
"There is an excellent match between IT Lab and TRIMIT," said TRIMIT Head of Sales Troels Rasmussen. He continued, "IT Lab is a highly experienced Microsoft Dynamics partner. They have the in-depth business knowledge and experience needed to successfully deliver an outstanding service and successful projects to their customers. This is what we look for in partners."
IT Lab will work with companies to help them envision and implement TRIMIT's industry-tailored business software. Hence, their customers will be able to optimise their business, bolster relationships, and drive growth.
Rob Jones, Director of Enterprise Applications at IT Lab, added "we're delighted to add TRIMIT into our Dynamics portfolio and eager to build on our existing experience in the sector. This represents a significant step to extending our pedigree in this vertical market and reflects the growing shift towards an app strategy and an adaptive technology model."
"We're wcj already busy kicking the partnership off to a good start, and we look forward to working with IT Lab for years to come," said Troels Rasmussen.
About IT Lab
IT Lab is a national award-winning IT support and technology services provider delivering outsourcing, cloud, application and consultancy services based in London and Manchester.
Additional information about IT Lab is available at https://www.itlab.com.
About TRIMIT
For more than 27 years, TRIMIT has been a front-runner in providing companies worldwide with the platform they need to focus on doing business and perform at their very best.
The industry-tailored solution is based on Microsoft Dynamics NAV and works by seamlessly combining PDM, ERP, and E-commerce in one single powerful software solution that covers the entire lifecycle of a product and provides companies with the insight they need to stay ahead of the competition.
Today, more than 400 companies in the fashion, furniture, and manufacturing industries use the TRIMIT solution to automate and optimise their business from design to delivery.
Additional information about TRIMIT is available at https://www.trimit.com.
Contact
TRIMIT
Troels Rasmussen, Head of Sales
***@trimit.com
