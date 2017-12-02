What are You? IABC Lunch Helps You Find Out!

IABC East Texas invites corporate and freelance communicators to attend its January 2018 luncheon in Tyler, Texas, where Brian Brandt, CEO of Tyler-based Core Insights, will speak on DiSC theory.

--Brian Brandt, CEO of Tyler-based Core Insights, will speak on DiSC theory at the Jan. 10 luncheon meeting of the East Texas Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) at the Potpourri House. The lunch meeting, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be followed by a 90-minute, in-depth workshop to help participants understand their own personality styles."The lunch will be fun and informative, and is designed to help you recognize your personality style and how it impacts workplace relationships,"says Chapter President, Yaziri Orrostieta (YO). "Three of our IABC members who work together will be the subjects and Brian will explain how and why their personality differences impact the business as a whole."The workshop will explore the key attributes of the four primary DiSC personality traits: Dominant, Influencing, Steadiness and Compliant. "We'll explore behavioral styles and their impact on the way we connect with others," Brandt says. "You'll gain a better understanding of yourself and others, and experience how personalities affect team dynamics, conflict and more."Members and non-members are welcome to attend:WHAT: Bimonthly Lunch MeetingHOSTED BY: IABC East Texas ChapterWHEN: Jan. 10, 2018WHERE: The Potpourri House - 3320 Troup Hwy #300, Tyler, TexasTIME: Lunch—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Workshop—1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.COST:• Lunch Session Only: $20 (members); $25 (non-members);$10 (students)• Workshop Session Only: $15 (members); $20 wcj (non-members);$10 (students)• Lunch and Workshop Sessions: $35 (members); $45 (non-members);$15 (students)Why Attend?Improve your workplace effectiveness by understanding why others may misunderstand you; improve your ability to accept and embrace different types of personality traits; find out which personality traits are strongest in you. Ask questions and explore new ideas.___The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a network of some 15,000 business communicators in over 80 countries. The IABC East Texas Chapter offers tools, resources and networking for corporate and freelance communicators at all stages of their careers. The chapter holds regular networking/mixer events, workshops and after-hours programs, providing unparalleled opportunities for career development through educational offerings and professional connections.Brian Brandt has over two decades of leadership experience and has served in numerous roles, including CEO, public relations director, national sales director, executive pastor and college tennis coach. He is passionate about leadership development and regularly coaches executives to provide a catalystfor increased effectiveness, greater strategic thinking and stronger leadership. Additionally, he speaks and leads trainings on a variety of topics including: leadership, mentoring, behavioral styles (DiSC), team building, effective communications, delegation, parenting, media relations, marketing, community relations and bringing a vision to fruition.He has conducted hundreds of presentations for various companies, as well as hosted news media events to convey company messages to targeted audiences. He has been interviewed by countless radio, television and print media outlets on a wide range of topics. He frequently writes for a variety of national publications on leadership, sustainable construction, public relations and human resource issues.Brian holds a master's degree in global leadership as well as a bachelor's degree in accounting. He lives with his wife and three children in Tyler, Texas, where he leads Core Insights as CEO and volunteers with various nonprofits.