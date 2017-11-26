News By Tag
Fleewinter Heads for the Arabian Peninsula
The Fleewinter portfoilio continues to expand around the globe with the latest addition of Arabia!
Comments Elena Skalovskaia, Fleewinter's Destination Expert who has created the programme: "Two of my favourite things about the Arabian Peninsula are the people and hidden gems you'll find, if you know where to look.
"The friendly local hospitality is palpable and there are so many beautiful places aching to be discovered. I love the wadis with their crystal-clear waters and the desert reservations with Oryx and Gazelles. Dubai and Oman are very different in what they offer a first-time visitor, therefore it works well to discover them in one trip, so you can enjoy the 'best of both worlds."
The programme is comprised initially of six itineraries from 7-14 days in duration; three in Oman, one in Dubai and two combining more than one destination.
After a day discovering the traditional heritage sites, the evenings are spent in ultra-modern, comfortable accommodation.
Fleewinter is a UK independent tour operator like no other. The office is 'virtual', with its team of destination experts or 'digital nomads' dotted around the world, constantly researching and developing new programmes. Fleewinter now offers tailor-made holidays to 25 countries in five continents, and the latest additions are Arabia, Italy, Australia, Borneo, Malaysia, New Zealand, Brazil and Bermuda. The company mantra is 'we won't be beaten on price'.
