December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
November 2017
3029282726

Fleewinter Heads for the Arabian Peninsula

The Fleewinter portfoilio continues to expand around the globe with the latest addition of Arabia!
 
 
A traditional Arabian Dhow
A traditional Arabian Dhow
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - Dec. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Fleewinter continues to expand its ever-widening portfolio of tailor-made holidays around the world, with its first sortie into Arabia; Dubai, Oman and Abu Dhabi.

Comments Elena Skalovskaia, Fleewinter's Destination Expert who has created the programme: "Two of my favourite things about the Arabian Peninsula are the people and hidden gems you'll find, if you know where to look.

"The friendly local hospitality is palpable and there are so many beautiful places aching to be discovered. I love the wadis with their crystal-clear waters and the desert reservations with Oryx and Gazelles. Dubai and Oman are very different in what they offer a first-time visitor, therefore it works well to discover them in one trip, so you can enjoy the 'best of both worlds."

The programme is comprised initially of six itineraries from 7-14 days in duration; three in Oman, one in Dubai and two combining more than one destination.

After a day discovering the traditional heritage sites, the evenings are spent in ultra-modern, comfortable accommodation.

Modern & Traditional Arabia (https://www.fleewinter.com/arabian-holidays/modern-and-tr...): wcj  The 14-day, self-drive, Modern and Traditional Arabia tour, takes you through the UAE and Oman, via various landscapes and sites, revealing a blend of the traditional and the modern sides of the two countries. The circular itinerary can commence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Muscat.  The holiday can also be enjoyed with a private driver st a supplement (from £2100 pp not including flights).

Oman Ocean Road (https://www.fleewinter.com/arabian-holidays/oman-ocean-road/):  This eight-day, chauffeur-driven tour will take you on a discovery of the Omani coast, discovering pristine, empty beaches, freshwater pools in the canyons, and hidden villages with lush green garden along the way.  There will be plenty of time en route, for swimming and snorkelling among the colourful corals and fish.  The trip is ideally suited to both couples and families alike (from £2050 pp not including flights).

Highlights of UAE (https://www.fleewinter.com/arabian-holidays/highlights-of-uae/): This eight-day, self-drive itinerary, reveals the highlights of the UAE, as you discover places of historic importance, of natural beauty and the culture.  Discover the identity behind the pure ambition of the Dubai rulers, and the free spirit developed by the desert and the sea. The tour can also be enjoyed with a private driver (from £730 pp not including flights).

To see all Fleewinter's Arabia tours CLICK HERE (https://www.fleewinter.com/arabian-holidays/itineraries/).

Call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).

Fleewinter is a UK independent tour operator like no other.  The office is 'virtual', with its team of destination experts or 'digital nomads' dotted around the world, constantly researching and developing new programmes.  Fleewinter now offers tailor-made holidays to 25 countries in five continents, and the latest additions are Arabia, Italy, Australia, Borneo, Malaysia, New Zealand, Brazil and Bermuda.  The company mantra is 'we won't be beaten on price'.

