Chirocarolina is an avid supporter of military and veteran's events, and very active with sponsorships and volunteer opportunities in the local community.

Toys for tots-Charlotte chiropractor sponsors event

Dr Ferzaan A. Ali

Dr Ferzaan A. Ali

-- Chirocarolina was one of the sponsors for the Toys For Tots Toy Drive at Del Frisco's Steakhouse in Piedmont Row yesterday, Monday, November 27th. Chirocarolina, Charlotte's top chiropractor, is very supportive of the community, with sponsorships and also volunteer work- especially with the military and veteran's community.Monday's event, at Del Frisco, unwrapped toys were donated by guests and will be given to children whose parents can't afford to buy them Christmas presents. The foundation, Toys for Tots, has been run by the Marine Corps Reserve since 1947.Del Frisco's Steak House hosted the party, and provided complimentary hors d'oeuvres and music to guests. Attendance for the event, and donations were high this year."We are very pleased to see such a high turnout for this important yearly event. We are honored to be one of the sponsors, and help to bring joy to children who would otherwise not receive wcj a gift," says CEO and chiropractor for Chirocarolina®, Dr. Ferzaan A. Ali.Chirocarolina®is one of the top centers for chiropractic care in Charlotte NC, and is known all over the South east, providing top chiropractic care for the uptown, NoDa, and University area- located conveniently off North Tryon Street. To learn more, go to http://www.ChirocarolinaCharlotte.com