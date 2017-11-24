News By Tag
Local Chiropractor Sponsors a Veteran's Event
Chirocarolina is an avid supporter of military and veteran's events, and very active with sponsorships and volunteer opportunities in the local community.
Monday's event, at Del Frisco, unwrapped toys were donated by guests and will be given to children whose parents can't afford to buy them Christmas presents. The foundation, Toys for Tots, has been run by the Marine Corps Reserve since 1947.
Del Frisco's Steak House hosted the party, and provided complimentary hors d'oeuvres and music to guests. Attendance for the event, and donations were high this year.
"We are very pleased to see such a high turnout for this important yearly event. We are honored to be one of the sponsors, and help to bring joy to children who would otherwise not receive wcj a gift," says CEO and chiropractor for Chirocarolina®
