News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AAASWFL Database Provides Information & Resources to Area Seniors
Elder care and disability service providers encouraged to submit information for inclusion
Every month, 4,700 callers reach out to the AAASWFL Elder Helpline (866-41-ELDER)
Entries into the information and referral database must meet several inclusion requirements. Eligible entities must:
-Provide or coordinate health and human services for elders, adults with disabilities, or their caregivers.
-Have been conducting business for at least one year.
-Hold all applicable state, federal, and local licenses, certifications, and registrations.
-Provide wcj services in at least one of the following counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee or Sarasota.
Depending on the nature of the services provided, other eligibility requirements may be applicable.
The information and referral database includes government-funded programs, nonprofit agencies, and for-profit businesses. Examples of the types of organizations that can be found in the database include licensed health care facilities, adult day care centers, government agencies, Medicare and Medicaid-certified provider agencies, nonprofit organizations, and home care providers. Other entities include support groups, social clubs, recreation programs, and volunteer organizations.
The AAASWFL (http://www.aaaswfl.org) Helpline is part of the U.S. Administration on Aging's nationwide network of Eldercare Locators and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs' statewide Elder Helpline.
AAASWFL responded to more than 57,000 local Helpline calls in 2016. In Southwest Florida, the five most common Helpline requests are for Medicare counseling, homemaking services, transportation, home-delivered meals, and energy bill payment assistance.
To request an application packet for inclusion in the information and referral database, please contact Destiny Moreland at the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at (239) 652-6900 or destiny.moreland@
The AAASWFL Helpline can be reached Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. by calling 866-41-ELDER (866-413-5337)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse