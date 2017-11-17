Triangle Real Estate Group Announces Mark Stone as BIC of Triangle Real Estate Group West

Triangle Real Estate Group is Excited to Announce Mark Stone as Broker-In-Charge of Triangle Real Estate Group West (TREG West)

Mark Stone, NC Real Estate Broker

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh and Durham areas, is excited to announce Mark Stone as Broker-in-Charge of Triangle Real Estate Group West (TREG West). "Over the past twenty years of his real estate experience, Mark's knowledge of the real estate market and his local leadership within the industry makes him an excellent choice to lead our Triangle Real Estate Group West location. We are thrilled to have him as part of our team!? Says CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group, Katherin Burnette.Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents wcj and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.