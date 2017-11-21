News By Tag
The Queens Chamber of Commerce Annual Building Awards is December 6
The yearly event hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce highlights the best and brightest of building in the Borough.
The keynote speaker is Rick D. Chandler, P.E. Commissioner at the NYC Department of Buildings.
The Gala Honoree is Michael Viggiano, Executive Vice President at Skanska USA Civil Northeast, Inc.
Queens Chamber of Commerce
Building Awards Winners 2017
OPEN or ENCLOSED PUBLIC SPACE:
(Religious Building)
The Korean American Presbyterian Church of Queens
Owner: The Korean American Presbyterian Church of Queens
Architect: Kenny Lee Architect
Builder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.
INTERIOR DESIGN:
(Office Building)
Woori America Bank
Owner: Woori America Bank
Architect: Kyu Lee Architect, PC
Builder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.
(Mixed Use- Residential/
Graffiti House
Owner: 11-07 Welling Court LLC
Architect: Architects Studio
Builder: AKI Development
New Construction:
(Single Residence- Over 3000 sq. feet)
Browvale Development Residence
Owner: Browvale Development LLC
Architect: Frank Petruso Architect, PC
Builder: O'Sullivan Builders & Developers Inc.
(Residences-
Dorrian Residence
Owner: Tom Dorrian
Architect: Frank Petruso Architect, PC
Builder: Artistic Design Corp.
(Multi Family High Rise 4 or More Stories)
The L@31st Drive
Owner: The L Group
Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC
Builder: Showcase Design Corp.
(Mixed Use- Residential/
The Jackson
Owner: Charney Construction & Development LLC
Architect: Fogarty Finger
Builder: 1Oak Contracting
(Single & 2 Family Residences)
129 Beach 136th Street
Owner: Laurie Weissman Austin
Architect: TF Cusanelli & Filletti Architects
Builder: Chait Builders Inc.
(Multiple Dwelling Affordable Housing)
The Pavilion
Owner: D&F Development Group, LLC
Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC
Builder: D&F Construction Group
(Landscape Design, Courtyards, Plazas)
Graffiti House
Owner: 11-07 Welling Court LLC
Architect: Architects Studio
Builder: AKI Development
(Health Care Related Facility)
Mount Sinai Queens Pavilion
Owner: The Mount Sinai Hospital/Queens Campus
Architect: NK Architects
Builder: Skanska USA Building
Rehabilitation, Readaptive Use Alteration, or Addition :
(Public Building)
VIP 5th Ave Club, Resort World Casino NYC
Owner: Resort World Casino NYC
Architect: Architects Rule, P.C.
Builder: D'Amato Builders and Advisors, LLC
(Commercial Building)
National and Alamo Car Rental Facility
Owner: Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Architect: Graf & Lewent Architects
Builder: wcj ICS Builders
(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Up to 3000 sq. feet)
Heyin Lin Residence
Owner: Heyin Lin
Architect: John C Chen Architect, PLLC
Builder: TBC Construction Inc.
(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Over 3000 sq. feet)
Chan Residence
Owner: Kwok Yiu Chan
Architect: HCD Architect P.C.
Builder: Shin Yang Construction
(Residences 1 or 2 Family Attached)
162 Residence
Owner: Jianfeng Zhen
Architect: John C. Chen Architect, PLLC
Builder: TBC Construction Inc.
(Health Care Related)
Genesis Renal Services
Owner: Nathan Brachfeld
Architect: Zambrano Architectural Design, LLC
Builder: Fazio Construction Co.
(Office Building)
Gerald J. Caliendo Architects Building
Owner: Gerald J. Caliendo
Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC
Builder: Builder Impact Builders
(Single & 2 Family Residence)
Mikail Residence
Owner: Samuel & Reena Mikail
Architect: Gino O. Longo R.A.
Builder: Almonte Home Improvements
Sponsors for the event include Skansa, Con Ed, National Grid, Investors Bank, Douglaston Development, TD Bank, Spectrum, Graf and Lewent Architects, LLP, Mount Sinai Queens, York, and NCA-Newtown Creek Alliance.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/
for more information.
Bridget O'Brien
9177805589
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
