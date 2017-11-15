 
November 2017





Nationally Touring Headliner in Twin Falls Nov 30

Comedian Marc Yaffee Live at The Pioneer Club with Special Guest Pat Shillito
 
 
Marc Yaffee bring laughs to Twin Falls Nov 30
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Comedian Marc Yaffee, one of the country's few touring Native American comedians, returns to Twin Falls for one night at the Pioneer Club, Thursday, November 30 at 8pm.

Marc is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special, Goin' Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam. Marc has also been seen on the PBS special, Crossing The Line, SiTV's, The Latino Laugh Festival and Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen. Marc has been heard on SiriusXM Radio, The Bob & Tom Showand NPR. Marc is a founding member of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam, who were honored as North American Indigenous Image wcj Awards' Comedians of the Year and the National Indian Gaming Association's Entertainers of the Year.

"I'm excited to come back to Twin Falls," says Yaffee.  "Southern Idaho always delivers  great audiences."

Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Marc has performed in 41 state and nine countries, including five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person Contest in 2012.

Marc recently shot his first TV sitcom pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants.  The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).

Pat Shillito  will be the feature act for the show.  Shilliito, a Reno based comic, is a regular at the Laugh Factory and clubs across the west.

For more information on showtimes and tickets, call (208) 733-9937.  For more info on Marc Yaffee, visit, http://laughwithmarc.com

