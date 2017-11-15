News By Tag
Frugal Publicist releases revised eBook "How to Promote Your Self-Published Book on the Cheap!
The Frugal Publicist is pleased to announce that the new revised and updated edition of their very popular book on promoting self-published books is set to be released this month.
"This new edition gives first time and self-published authors more avenues to pursue in their endeavor to get their book out to the public without having to mortgage their house," wcj says Vanderslice. The author also expresses how handy this book is for small business owners and entrepreneurs who are just starting their own companies.
"Too many start-ups and new authors get lost when it comes to marketing and promoting their talents. This books is a great beginning to learning the ins and outs of simple marketing," Vanderslice continues.
Jennifer Vanderslice is the owner of MoonGlow PR and has spent over 9 years working with authors, musicians and artists as a publicist.
You can pre-order The Frugal Publicist: How to Promote Your Self-Published Book on the Cheap! at: http://www.amazon.com/
Jennifer Vanderslice
***@moonglowpr.com
