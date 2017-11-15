 
News By Tag
* Self-publishing
* Marketing
* Promotion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Malvern
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Frugal Publicist releases revised eBook "How to Promote Your Self-Published Book on the Cheap!

The Frugal Publicist is pleased to announce that the new revised and updated edition of their very popular book on promoting self-published books is set to be released this month.
 
 
Frugal Publicist Revised 2017
Frugal Publicist Revised 2017
MALVERN, Pa. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennifer Vanderslice, author of The Frugal Publicist: How to Promote Your Self-Published Book on the Cheap! is pleased to announce the new revised eBook edition will be available to the public on November 22, 2017. The very popular original book was published in March 2015.

"This new edition gives first time and self-published authors more avenues to pursue in their endeavor to get their book out to the public without having to mortgage their house," wcj says Vanderslice. The author also expresses how handy this book is for small business owners and entrepreneurs who are just starting their own companies.

"Too many start-ups and new authors get lost when it comes to marketing and promoting their talents. This books is a great beginning to learning the ins and outs of simple marketing," Vanderslice continues.

Jennifer Vanderslice is the owner of MoonGlow PR and has spent over 9 years working with authors, musicians and artists as a publicist.

You can pre-order The Frugal Publicist: How to Promote Your Self-Published Book on the Cheap! at: http://www.amazon.com/Frugal-Publicist-promote-self-publi...

Contact
Jennifer Vanderslice
***@moonglowpr.com
End
Source:The Frugal Publicist
Email:***@moonglowpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Self-publishing, Marketing, Promotion
Industry:Marketing
Location:Malvern - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MoonGlow PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share