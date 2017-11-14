News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cruiserweight Sensation Prepares for Knockout Performance
On the 1 December 2017, Richard Riakporhe, takes on his sixth opponent at the mecca of small hall boxing, the York Hall, Bethnal Green. The fight will be televised on FreeSports Channel available on Freeview, TalkTalk, BT, and FreeSat.
South Londoner Riakporhe, sponsored by the prestigious five-star Rafayel Hotel in Battersea, is now 27 and entered the professional ranks of boxing in August 2016. He has stopped all of his adversaries. Keen to add to his explosive ring reputation, his test on 1 December will move him one step closer to those all-important wcj title contests that lay ahead. Considered by many inside and out of the ring as a genuine prospect with talent and venom in his punches, 2018 could surely be a pivotal year for his reputation and career to move to the next level of competition in possibly the world's toughest sport.
For tickets to his fight on the Friday, the 1st December visit https://www.enhancingmindscic.com/
Contact
Melanie Jones PR
Melanie Jones
***@melaniejonespr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse