Industry News





University of Leicester MBA Webinar

 
 
Listed Under

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - Nov. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Exclusive webinar (online) for employers and employees in any industry looking to progress their career and academic qualifications by pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) course.

Event Details

Who: Employers and Employees

What: Webinar, Live streaming sessions, on the Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by the University of Leicester (AMBA & CMI Accredited)

Where: Online

When: 6th December, 2017 at 7:30 pm – 8:30 PM UAE (GMT +4)

Join us on the 6th of December, 2017 from 7:30 pm (GMT +4) to learn more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Leicester. This MBA also has a specialisation for those employed in the supply chain and logistics industry and the MBA programme is AMBA & CMIaccredited.

Find out more with

Dr. Peter Rodgers,

Associate Professor in Strategy

MBA Programme Director,

University of Leicester, UK

Wednesday, 6th December, 2017
7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
(UAE Time - GMT+4)

To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-leice...)

Or , speak wcj to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) regarding the AMBA & CMI  accredited MBA course and they can help you with your application and registration.

Webinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time. You can have virtual discussions with Professors and get to know more about the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.

You only need to spend 45 minutes on a computer or a smartphone and it's ideal to have a headset.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Contact
Stafford Global
9718001993
info@staffordglobal.org
