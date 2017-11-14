News By Tag
University of Leicester MBA Webinar
Event Details
Who: Employers and Employees
What: Webinar, Live streaming sessions, on the Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by the University of Leicester (AMBA & CMI Accredited)
Where: Online
When: 6th December, 2017 at 7:30 pm – 8:30 PM UAE (GMT +4)
Join us on the 6th of December, 2017 from 7:30 pm (GMT +4) to learn more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Leicester. This MBA also has a specialisation for those employed in the supply chain and logistics industry and the MBA programme is AMBA & CMIaccredited.
Find out more with
Dr. Peter Rodgers,
Associate Professor in Strategy
MBA Programme Director,
University of Leicester, UK
Wednesday, 6th December, 2017
7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
(UAE Time - GMT+4)
To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Or , speak wcj to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Webinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time. You can have virtual discussions with Professors and get to know more about the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.
You only need to spend 45 minutes on a computer or a smartphone and it's ideal to have a headset.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Stafford Global
9718001993
info@staffordglobal.org
