Introducing the flat foam push bow Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) by ASIS
ASIS Boats, once more comes up with a great innovation for marina operators, a special rigid inflatable boat with a flat foam push bow and a bow pull post.
This specially customized Marina Operations Rigid Inflatable Boat was delivered to Meraas Holding for their newly developed marina along the shores of the Dubai creek. ASIS Boats was able once again to customize the RIB design to meet the customer's un-met needs.
Back in August, ASIS Boats was approached by Meraas Holding for a very specific Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) requirement. They needed a RIB that could push yachts and direct them in the right direction whereas it was because of engine failure or for help in mooring.
One of ASIS's main advantage and strength is Customization and meeting customers' un-met needs so ASIS's engineers and designers came up with the modified foam filled flat bow design that was received with an exceptional enthusiasm.
Two month later, the first boat was manufactured, tested and ready for delivery. 8 meter in size, the ASIS Rigid Inflatable Boat is made of Fiberglass hull and is equipped with the bow tow post, stern tow post, T-top, a fuel capacity of 500 liters, single future console with Grab Handles and screen, Black Painted S.S Leaning Post with Back Rest single, wcj Black Painted S.S A Frame with Platform and foldable Ladder.
The newly design Marina Operations Rigid Inflatable Boat can accommodate 15 passengers.
This ASIS Marina Operations RHIB 8 meter is fitted with Twin Yamaha 4 Stroke F200 BETX Hp Outboard Engines with Sea Star Hydraulic Steering System with complete accessories capable of achieving higher cruising speeds of 46 knots and travel greater distances in safety and comfort.
All inquiries contact:
ASIS Boats
Jebel Ali Industrial II, Dubai , UAE
Email : info@asisboats.com
Website: http://www.asisboats.com
Contact
ASIS Boats
+971 4 880 4441
***@asisboats.com
