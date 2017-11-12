 
Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Columbus Beer: Recent Brewing & Deep Roots

Local author Curtis Schieber will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Columbus Beer
Columbus Beer
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Columbus Beer: Recent Brewing & Deep Roots

Local author Curtis Schieber will be available to sign copies of book

Brewing in Columbus began more than two centuries ago. The taps were only turned off during Prohibition and the short pause that preceded the modern craft beer explosion. For generations, names such as Hoster, Born, Schlee and Wagner secured staunch local loyalty for their brands and earned national acclaim for their brewmasters. Today, more than thirty craft breweries ply a prosperous trade in the capital city. After huge California craft brewery Stone became serious about Columbus for its East Coast expansion, Scotland's successful BrewDog chose central Ohio for its U.S. beachhead. Author Curtis Schieber celebrates the rise, fall and triumphant return of brewing in Ohio's capital.

About the Author:

Author Curtis Schieber brewed his first batch of beer on January 18, 1992, with malt extract and dried yeast. and has never looked back. Most of his work hours in the last forty-two years have been spent in or around the music business. He owned a record store for most of the 1980s and promoted concerts and released records on his independent label for six years. Schieber has hosted a specialty radio show on commercial alternative radio station WWCD, CD102.5FM since January 1991. The year 2017 marks the his fifteenth at his "day job" at Barnes & Noble Booksellers. Though he spent six formative years in Mexico City, he is happily settled with his wife and two children in Columbus, Ohio, a significant market in the craft brewing movement.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1739 wcj Olentangy River Road

Columbus, OH 43212

When:  Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

Columbus Beer: Recent Brewing & Deep Roots

by Curtis Schieber

ISBN:  9781626199101

$21.99 | 176 pp. | paperback
