Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

New Webseries Dedicated to Healing Just Launched

 
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Path 11 Productions, known for The Path Series film trilogy and the Path 11 Podcast, has just released the first episode in a 6 episode web series called Shortcuts on the Path. Shortcuts on the Path is a web series made up of short documentary interviews, about different holistic healing modalities that may be found in the viewers local community. "The name Shortcuts on the Path was inspired by the fast pace of modern day society and knowing that many people don't have the time to sit down and watch full length feature films" explains director Michael Habernig. The webseries episodes will be no longer than 60 mintues in length and are availble in digital download only. No more fussing with buying DVD's, Path 11 has made it easier for the viewer to download the film right to their smart phones.

The first 6 episodes of season 1 features experts/practitioners in New York State in the following areas:


• Sensory Deprivation
• Sound Healing
• Hypnotherapy
• Shamanism
• Mediumship
• Salt Therapy

Producer, April Hannah explains, "the short documentary style is designed to give the viewer just enough information about a wcj specific topic to spike their curiosity to conduct more research on their own or venture out into their community and try the modality they are learning about".

Shortcuts on the Path is scheduled to be released November 14, 2017 and will be available to purchase for $1.99 on Amazon and through Path 11 Productions website page, http://www.path11productions.com. The remaining 5 episodes of season 1 are scheduled to be completed by the Spring of 2018. http://bit.ly/2hzyIn9

Path 11 Productions LLC
800-520-6303
***@path11productions.com
Nov 14, 2017



