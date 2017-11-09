News By Tag
New Webseries Dedicated to Healing Just Launched
The first 6 episodes of season 1 features experts/practitioners in New York State in the following areas:
• Sensory Deprivation
• Sound Healing
• Hypnotherapy
• Shamanism
• Mediumship
• Salt Therapy
Producer, April Hannah explains, "the short documentary style is designed to give the viewer just enough information about a wcj specific topic to spike their curiosity to conduct more research on their own or venture out into their community and try the modality they are learning about".
Shortcuts on the Path is scheduled to be released November 14, 2017 and will be available to purchase for $1.99 on Amazon and through Path 11 Productions website page, http://www.path11productions.com. The remaining 5 episodes of season 1 are scheduled to be completed by the Spring of 2018. http://bit.ly/
Media Contact
Path 11 Productions LLC
800-520-6303
***@path11productions.com
