News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AdRizer to Officially Start Work in Newly-Restored BOTA Center Office Building in Sarasota, Florida
The beautiful mid-century downtown building was custom designed, both on the interior and exterior, by Sarasota's own Hive Architects. From taking the AdRizer logo and using it as a central design piece throughout the building, to carefully chosen aesthetic elements, Hive Architects made sure that this building would be like no other.
The incredibly talented, Sarasota-based graffiti artist Richie Brasil also graced the walls of AdRizer's new entryway with his latest mural, inspired by advertising through the ages. This spectacular piece of art spans all three walls of the entry, continuing floor to ceiling, all the way up the stairs and into the office space.
ABOUT ADRIZER
AdRizer is a full-serivce tracking platform for publishers seeking ROI optimization and digital marketing analytics. Founded in 2013, AdRizer started on a kitchen counter as a small business with a dream to make just enough money to buy a couple wcj of jet skis, but little did they know that they would end up with two O&O domains in the top 100 Alexa rankings and the AdRizer website in the top 100 sites in the USA.
Partnered with the world's leading advertising companies, the AdRizer team has developed a proprietary analytics and monetization platform for publishers that is second to none. AdRizer is dedicated to growing not only their own business, but that of their clients as well, by continuing to strategically build partnerships with companies such as AOL, Yahoo, A9, OpenX and many others. By employing a team of world-class engineers and data experts, AdRizer is able to continually explore new areas of innovation and improvement in the world of Ad Tech.
Contact
Olivia Haymond, Social Media Analyst
***@adrizer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse