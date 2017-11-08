AdRizer to Officially Start Work in Newly-Restored BOTA Center Office Building in Sarasota, Florida

Contact

Olivia Haymond, Social Media Analyst

-- Local Ad Tech company, AdRizer, will be moving into their newly restored BOTA Center work-share office location on the renowned Boulevard of the Arts in the historic Rosemary District on November 17, 2017. AdRizer will be cohabiting in this stunning new office building with iStage Homes, [STRANG] Architecture, and Hive Architects. The BOTA Center was built by the Badcock family for their furniture store, the Baker Badcock Furniture Store that remained their location until 2005, where it then became subject to frequent vandalization, until it was rescued in 2015.The beautiful mid-century downtown building was custom designed, both on the interior and exterior, by Sarasota's own Hive Architects. From taking the AdRizer logo and using it as a central design piece throughout the building, to carefully chosen aesthetic elements, Hive Architects made sure that this building would be like no other.The incredibly talented, Sarasota-based graffiti artist Richie Brasil also graced the walls of AdRizer's new entryway with his latest mural, inspired by advertising through the ages. This spectacular piece of art spans all three walls of the entry, continuing floor to ceiling, all the way up the stairs and into the office space.AdRizer is a full-serivce tracking platform for publishers seeking ROI optimization and digital marketing analytics. Founded in 2013, AdRizer started on a kitchen counter as a small business with a dream to make just enough money to buy a couple wcj of jet skis, but little did they know that they would end up with two O&O domains in the top 100 Alexa rankings and the AdRizer website in the top 100 sites in the USA.Partnered with the world's leading advertising companies, the AdRizer team has developed a proprietary analytics and monetization platform for publishers that is second to none. AdRizer is dedicated to growing not only their own business, but that of their clients as well, by continuing to strategically build partnerships with companies such as AOL, Yahoo, A9, OpenX and many others. By employing a team of world-class engineers and data experts, AdRizer is able to continually explore new areas of innovation and improvement in the world of Ad Tech.