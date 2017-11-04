 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Clybourne Park
* Theater
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Thiel College actors explore race and poverty with production of award-winning 'Clybourne Park'

The curtain is about to rise on the Thiel College presentation of "Clybourne Park." Tony Award-winning play will be performed in the William A. Robinson Theater. The production is free and open to the public.
 
 
Home of the Thiel College Players
Home of the Thiel College Players
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thiel College
* Clybourne Park
* Theater

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

GREENVILLE, Pa. - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwestern Pennsylvania, announces its Thiel Players will present "Clybourne Park," the winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best New Play, Nov. 10-12 in the William A. Robinson Theater.

The production is free and open to the public. Reservations are not necessary, but are recommended.

Written by Bruce Norris, "Clybourne Park" is a satire that explores race and poverty across two generations 50 years apart. The first act portrays a "white flight" where white families moved out of city neighborhoods and were replaced by minority families. In the 50 years that pass from the first act to the second, white families are moving back in, and begin to renovate areas that became predominantly minority neighborhoods.

"It is an unfortunate reality evidenced by events in Charlottesville (as only one example) of how far we have yet to go as a society to have an open and honest conversation about race relations in America," wcj Assistant Professor of Performing Arts and show director Pete Rydberg, Ph.D., said. "Norris' play does an incredible job at portraying two parallel moments in this nation's history—one focused on a neighborhood's integration, and one on its gentrification—and helping advance the conversation that is crucial to our society's continued quest for equal rights and mutual respect."

The Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) Players have provided free theater for the campus and community for five decades. They choose productions on a three-year rotation. Over the course of six semesters, students work on a Classical piece, a period-language piece, an early modernist piece, an English language classic, a contemporary play, a musical and a production for young audiences.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10-11 and 2 p.m. on Nov 12. The William A. Robinson Theater is located behind the William A. Passavant Memorial Center on campus.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Clybourne Park, Theater
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share