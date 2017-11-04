News By Tag
Thiel College actors explore race and poverty with production of award-winning 'Clybourne Park'
The curtain is about to rise on the Thiel College presentation of "Clybourne Park." Tony Award-winning play will be performed in the William A. Robinson Theater. The production is free and open to the public.
Written by Bruce Norris, "Clybourne Park" is a satire that explores race and poverty across two generations 50 years apart. The first act portrays a "white flight" where white families moved out of city neighborhoods and were replaced by minority families. In the 50 years that pass from the first act to the second, white families are moving back in, and begin to renovate areas that became predominantly minority neighborhoods.
"It is an unfortunate reality evidenced by events in Charlottesville (as only one example) of how far we have yet to go as a society to have an open and honest conversation about race relations in America," wcj Assistant Professor of Performing Arts and show director Pete Rydberg, Ph.D., said. "Norris' play does an incredible job at portraying two parallel moments in this nation's history—one focused on a neighborhood's integration, and one on its gentrification—
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10-11 and 2 p.m. on Nov 12. The William A. Robinson Theater is located behind the William A. Passavant Memorial Center on campus.
